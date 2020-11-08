5 romantic colours for your bedroom to fill it with love

Love is expressed through colours. Remember the colours of flowers representing love, friendship and romance? Today we have come up with a few amazing ideas to create a perfect romantic ambiance in the bedrooms. These 5 romantic colours will surely spread the beautiful emotions of love in your bedroom and rekindle the romance every day. Let’s check into the bedrooms and feel the love that is in the air.
Think love and the first colour that pop up is pink. Pink is almost synonymous to romance. It will look great in newly wedded room. As time passes it will still be there keeping romance fresh and innocent. It will really be hard to sleep angry at your partner with so much of pink around.
However, if you don’t like too much of pink in your room then even a touch of it is enough to make your bedroom a romantic place. Pink matches well with metallic shades like copper, gold or bronze. Contrast it with white or the lighter or darker version of its own colour to bring romance into the room. If you are painting the room pink, let the furniture be of wood in its natural colour and texture.
Indian wedding is dominated by all shades of red because it is considered to be the colour of love and romance. Fill your room with red or add a touch of it and see how romantic it will feel to be there. The moment you entre there it will surely remind you of your wedding day.
The sultry red is best paired with neutral shades or shades of grey for a modern look. Too much of red will make the room dark and heavy. So use lots of white and lighter shades to make it bright. Be innovative and use it in the bed or the wall behind the headboard to make it look like an extension of the beautifully romantic bed for the couple.
End your search for inviting bedroom painting ideas with this lovely lavender. Lavender colour is fun and flirty and quite different yet similar to pink in elevating the romantic quotient. It is a mature version of love and romance. It’s fresh and will keep reminding you of the honeymoon period of life keeping the romance fragrantly fresh and rejuvenated and extending the romantic period of your life.
The shades of lavender look excellent with white and lighter version of its own shades. Play with the shade, use it on the curtains, in the texture of the walls or paint a wall in plain purple and then accessorize it to accentuate the inner beauty of the colour.
Study says that the couple sharing the bedroom painted in the shades of ochre enjoys more intimacy and has sex frequently. We don’t know how authentic the study is but we can surely assure you that a ochre shade bedroom looks fascinating and lovely.
Go for the ochre that is more towards orange than brown and then pair it with some warm and bubbly colour to bring liveliness into the room. Let the natural light fill the room through large windows or make it romantic by the soft lights and enjoy the ‘us’ time with your partner. Along with using it behind the headboard, you can also use ochre for the wall behind the TV unit as well as for other sections of the room to produce a sense of harmony in the décor.
Black and romantic! It seems to be poles apart. But look at the picture and see how sexy it is. Isn’t it? It is difficult to pull up dark walls in home. So we are here to help you out. Black is a dark colour and it absorbs light making the room look small and dull. If the room is small avoid it. But if you are privileged to have a large bedroom, use the colour judiciously. Black is modern and lots of drama can be created by using it to make your private room cozy and warm.
If you want to incorporate black in your room think differently and be imaginative and innovative. Monochrome magic in the room décor will never let you down. Combine it with white or lighter shade of grey; it will look stunning.
After the shades of romance, get some ideas for beautiful couples bedroom for your home: 21 beautiful bedroom design ideas for couples
Are you tired of searching for bedroom colour combinations photos? Here is a spectacular creation. According to professionals, if you wish to invite absolute romance and intrigue into your bedroom, then nothing can serve you better than dark grey. The naturally romantic colour lends a classic and versatile touch to your bedroom. Besides, when paired with lighting fixtures, it creates a warm and cosy ambience which is perfect for romance.
Couples who like to keep a classy and minimalist look in their bedroom can opt for a shade of grey that is on the softer side and isn't too dramatic. Also, its neutral and natural tone offers you the flexibility to add some more decorative elements in your room to elevate its overall appeal. Moreover, you can play around with other lighter hues for room colours and use your creativity to create some unique colour combinations.