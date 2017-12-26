Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 best pictures of bedroom in 2017

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Sophisticated Chaos, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood White
Loading admin actions …

With 2017 almost at its end and 2018 knocking on the doors, once again it’s time when we look forward to bring some changes in our home and decorate it for a new beginning. So it’s time for us to peep into a few amazing and luxurious bedrooms from 2017. Take some inspiration and create a beautifully renovated bedroom for your home and receive the New Year with zeal and style.

Have a look at these best of the best pictures from 2017.

1. Serenity of soft palette

Bungalow at Undri, Space Craft Associates Space Craft Associates Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Decoration,Wood,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Shade
Space Craft Associates

Bungalow at Undri

Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates
Space Craft Associates

Soft tones in the bedroom are soothing and relaxing. After a long day all we crave for is a peaceful and comfortable room where we can rest, relax and rejuvenate to face another day. Keep the decor simple. Even a few elegant and sophisticated lighting is enough for it. Minimal is modern and elegant, show it in your room.

​2. A fusion with a difference

Master Bedroom Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist bedroom Engineered Wood White
Ravi Prakash Architect

Master Bedroom

Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect
Ravi Prakash Architect

A contemporary theme with classic touch in furniture simply looks exotic. There is nothing sophisticated here, just a simple bed, two classic comfortable chairs, a cupboard with sliding doors, and painting on the wall; but the calmness of the space is modern and exclusive. This bedroom defines the style and elegance.

3. Chic and functional

JP greens, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

JP greens

Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.

Make your bedroom comfortable enough that on weekends you will really hate the idea of leaving it even for eating. This room is complete with an entertainment zone, comfortable seats on the windowpane to sit with books and coffee, warm wood under the feet and of course a bed without which bedroom isn’t what it is supposed to be.

​4. Quirky originality

The bed SAGA Design Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Multicolored Bedroom,World map,Rafters,Wenge wood flooring
SAGA Design

The bed

SAGA Design
SAGA Design
SAGA Design

Give shape and form to your original ideas and make your room bubbly with youthful charm and classiness. Nothing is normal here but everything has originality attached to it and it is immensely attractive and captivating.

5. Headboard with an Indian touch

3D render, jyotsnarawool jyotsnarawool Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Building,Comfort,Textile,House,Architecture,Interior design,Wood,Floor
jyotsnarawool

3D render

jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool
jyotsnarawool

Give your bedroom a personal touch with a designer headboard. Peacock design on the headboard creates a visual interest and personalizes the bedroom.

6. Accentuating the wall

Feel Fresh with Vibrant Design, Premdas Krishna Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom Property,Building,Light,Comfort,Lighting,Interior design,Ceiling fan,Bed frame,Architecture,Wood
Premdas Krishna

Feel Fresh with Vibrant Design

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

The cool scenic beauty on the wall adds character and charm to make it a very elegant and fashionable bedroom. Maintain a harmony in the room and let the wall speak for itself. Enjoy the visual beauty every day.


​7. Dressing up the room

SJR Watermark, 3 BHK - Mr. Ankit, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern style bedroom
DECOR DREAMS

SJR Watermark, 3 BHK—Mr. Ankit

DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS
DECOR DREAMS

Dress up the windows and walls to elevate the style quotient of the bedroom. Furnishing and wall décor can immediately enhance the beauty of the room. The best thing is that it can easily be renovated or changed to make the room new and fresh frequently.

8. Fascinating contrasts

SADHWANI BUNGALOW, 1 Square Designs 1 Square Designs Modern style bedroom
1 Square Designs

SADHWANI BUNGALOW

1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs
1 Square Designs

Contrasting colour combinations and then creating a little theatre with texture, shapes, lights and shadows is a trend that will definitely continue in the years to come.

​9. Romantic symphony

Bedroom Premdas Krishna Modern style bedroom Bedroom
Premdas Krishna

Bedroom

Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna
Premdas Krishna

Lights emancipating from hidden sources, a gracefully romantic shades on the walls, creative design of the headboard, two artistic bedside lamps, long glass doors bringing freshness in and a bed for two; the symphony of romance is in the air.

​10. Cherish the memories from the childhood

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style bedroom Solid Wood Wood effect
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Recreate the memories of rustic ancestral home and cherish it forever. Natural tone of heavy wooden bed and rough stone wall in its natural form looks amazingly beautiful and very close to nature. It is stunning!

If you need some ideas for the rectangular bedrooms, then this ideabook is just for you: 7 complete design ideas of bedrooms size 15X12

7 easy steps to create a kitchen garden in your small home
Which bedroom idea did you find trendy? Leave a comment.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks