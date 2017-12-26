10 best pictures of bedroom in 2017

With 2017 almost at its end and 2018 knocking on the doors, once again it’s time when we look forward to bring some changes in our home and decorate it for a new beginning. So it’s time for us to peep into a few amazing and luxurious bedrooms from 2017. Take some inspiration and create a beautifully renovated bedroom for your home and receive the New Year with zeal and style.
Have a look at these best of the best pictures from 2017.
Soft tones in the bedroom are soothing and relaxing. After a long day all we crave for is a peaceful and comfortable room where we can rest, relax and rejuvenate to face another day. Keep the decor simple. Even a few elegant and sophisticated lighting is enough for it. Minimal is modern and elegant, show it in your room.
A contemporary theme with classic touch in furniture simply looks exotic. There is nothing sophisticated here, just a simple bed, two classic comfortable chairs, a cupboard with sliding doors, and painting on the wall; but the calmness of the space is modern and exclusive. This bedroom defines the style and elegance.
Make your bedroom comfortable enough that on weekends you will really hate the idea of leaving it even for eating. This room is complete with an entertainment zone, comfortable seats on the windowpane to sit with books and coffee, warm wood under the feet and of course a bed without which bedroom isn’t what it is supposed to be.
Give shape and form to your original ideas and make your room bubbly with youthful charm and classiness. Nothing is normal here but everything has originality attached to it and it is immensely attractive and captivating.
Give your bedroom a personal touch with a designer headboard. Peacock design on the headboard creates a visual interest and personalizes the bedroom.
The cool scenic beauty on the wall adds character and charm to make it a very elegant and fashionable bedroom. Maintain a harmony in the room and let the wall speak for itself. Enjoy the visual beauty every day.
Dress up the windows and walls to elevate the style quotient of the bedroom. Furnishing and wall décor can immediately enhance the beauty of the room. The best thing is that it can easily be renovated or changed to make the room new and fresh frequently.
Contrasting colour combinations and then creating a little theatre with texture, shapes, lights and shadows is a trend that will definitely continue in the years to come.
Lights emancipating from hidden sources, a gracefully romantic shades on the walls, creative design of the headboard, two artistic bedside lamps, long glass doors bringing freshness in and a bed for two; the symphony of romance is in the air.
Recreate the memories of rustic ancestral home and cherish it forever. Natural tone of heavy wooden bed and rough stone wall in its natural form looks amazingly beautiful and very close to nature. It is stunning!
