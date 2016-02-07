Build your house really cheap…

OSB, popularly known as oriented strand board or sterling board or OSB, smart ply and aspenite among the British is a wood particle board that has been engineered by pasting together layers of wood flakes using adhesives in a particular manner or format. The wood that is used for the construction consists of both hardwood and softwood like pine or spruce. Strands of wood are cut out across the grain and then these are dried in the sun. The merit of this material is its mechanical performance, which is directly proportional to the orientation and geometry of the strands. The surface is comparatively smooth which can be further improved by sanding. The other advantage is that it has no weak points or voids.

The wall and floor design shown in the picture above is the design and creation of Ceramica Sant' Agostino, professionals from Italy.