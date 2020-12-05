12 stylish ways to integrate kitchen and dining room

Are you one of those people who would love to stay connected with the rest of your family and home even while busy cooking for them? If so, then you will love these ideas of integrating kitchen and dining room. The philosophy of having an open kitchen with dining table in it has gained immense popularity especially among city dwellers. May be initially the idea came up to overcome the space crunch and maximize the space utilization in flats and small homes. But slowly it gained popularity because of the convenience and pleasure it brought. The feeling of not being alone in an enclosed space while chopping, washing or cooking have made this idea a part of almost every modern home.

Let’s have a look at12 amazing ideas to integrate kitchen cum dining area and make it one entity that too in a stylish way.