19 easy ideas to make your garden look modern and stylish

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Inspiration can be found in the nooks and crannies of the simplest of all things, like for example your garden, or perhaps the patio. Recreation to most could be a simple connect with nature in the comfort of your home. We at homify, like serving things up the Au Naturale way, which is why we're bringing this ideabook to you. Drown in this one as you discover simple, yet effective ways to make your garden stand out. 

1. The key lies in the elements

Jardin de la Luz, Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines Modern garden
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines

Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac—Adarve Jardines
Beatrice Perlac - Adarve Jardines

While prepping up your lawn, make sure that you incorporate more elements into it as does the garden you see in the image. A lining of a bed of grey stone, followed by one of white pebbles and perhaps a white stone bed could give your garden the right spruce it needs!

2. Level up

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another way to bring life to your garden is with the use of lights or lamps that leave for a more recreational vibe. You can make use of the stairs in your backyard or garden to place potted plants of varied shapes and sizes. 

3. A modern take on the woods

Casa CG, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern garden Wood White
Grupo Arsciniest

Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest
Grupo Arsciniest

Here's a slightly unconventional idea that you might want to experiment with- a lawn made or grass, of course, but with wooden planks as opposed to the regular norm of stone ones. 

4. Tucked away

Residência Cruz, Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA Modern garden
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA
Arquitetura Ao Cubo LTDA

The ideal getaway lies in this perfect space tucked away on the terrace. Embedded in a surrounding thicket of plants is a place to relax, unwind and perhaps catch a glimpse of the lovely moon. 

5. Fountains

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A fountain brings life to a garden in ways that none other can. There are a variety of fountains that you can experiment with in varied shapes and sizes. Picking one that gels in with your garden is all too simple simply because it works for just about any garden. 

6. A pergola to escape beneath

Projeto, Hungaro Decor Hungaro Decor Modern garden
Hungaro Decor

Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor
Hungaro Decor

To escape the midday heat, whilst soaking in on the beauty of nature, you could find shelter in a pergola! It's bound to add to the overall look of your garden while providing you with the right kind of functionality. 


7. One for the patio

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

The ideal getaway lies herein. A simple mattress placed amidst the serenity that comes with a garden to engulf it. Line your garden floor with white pebbles to creating a contrasting duo of the best color combinations. 

8. Modern pots

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

Rather than sticking to regular pots which are well, predictable, you can opt for cemented ones which add a touch of elegance to the area that they are placed in. 

9. Glow in the dark?

Bamboo Terrace - Sintra, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Rustic style garden
MUDA Home Design

Bamboo Terrace—Sintra

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

When all else fails, look to light to give you the answer! You're asking the wrong questions if this garden isn't answering all your questions! The simple applications of light can work wonders for your garden. 

10. Say it with Bamboo

CAROLCO 2, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden Bamboo
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

Bamboo is a simple plant that you can incorporate in just about any corner of the house. The garden, is no exception to this case, so make sure you add it to yours. 

11. The Zen corner

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

Let this image do all the talking for you simply because there are no words to describe how perfect this design really is. The ideal combination of color and density is something that you do not want to miss out on. 

12. Green walls

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

Lining the walls with greenery is also another option for you to experiment with. Line the walls of your garden with plants and flowers so that you are in the presence of one extraordinary wall!

13. Boil it down to the details

Referenzen II, MM NATURSTEIN GMBH MM NATURSTEIN GMBH Classic style garden Stone
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH
MM NATURSTEIN GMBH

We may have spoken about cemented pots earlier on in this post, but here's the next best thing. This is taking Au Naturale to it's literal sense- a plant within a rock or a stone. This is a very unique idea that requires almost no maintenance at all. 

14. Stone clad

Residência Jardim Avelino, LAM Arquitetura | Interiores LAM Arquitetura | Interiores Modern garden
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores
LAM Arquitetura | Interiores

A stone laden wall is also a wonderful asset to decorate the garden of your home with. Top this off with a lovely combination of flowers, bushes or shrubs! 

15. Let's gather around the campfire

Campinas Decor, Garden Light Garden Light Modern garden
Garden Light

Garden Light
Garden Light
Garden Light

An outdoor campfire sounds just as enticing as an indoor fireplace, won't you say? Place on in your garden alongside lights for the perfect feel. 

16. Stone path

Casa Chelsea, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern garden
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris
Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris

A path of stone is the best way to lead up to a garden. To add more beauty to this picturesque view, place a cot or bed so you can revel in the magnifecence of Mother Nature. 

17. A cozy space

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

Add a few chairs to your garden as you sit back, relax and unwind! 

18. Aerial view

Apartamento na Foz do Douro, GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura Classic style garden
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura
GRAU.ZERO Arquitectura

An aerial view of this garden shows how organized it really is! With part wood, part pebbles and part tile- the plants are simply the icing to the cake!

19. The entry

Casa Mo, FGO Arquitectura FGO Arquitectura Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs Bamboo Wood effect
FGO Arquitectura

FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura
FGO Arquitectura

The entrace building up to the garden is just as important as the garden itself. If you disagree, let this image be our argument for the same!

The perfect garden awaits, what are you waiting for?

Which one stood out for you? Tell us!


