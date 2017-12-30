Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 wooden kitchen designs for your home

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Loading admin actions …

In Indian homes the kitchen holds a special value. It is also one of the most used rooms of the entire residence. That is why it is crucial to design not only a beautiful space but also a fully functional one. In today's ideabook, we are going to talk about 15 wooden kitchen designs that are perfect for any home. They will inspire you to add new elements in your upcoming design or layout.

1. In radiant wood

Фотосъемка классических кухонь для Kuchenberg, Александрова Дина Александрова Дина KitchenKitchen utensils
Александрова Дина

Александрова Дина
Александрова Дина
Александрова Дина

For a radiant looking interior using polished wood is a must. It can be incorporated in the form of cabinet doors.

2. With a country touch

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style kitchen
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

To incorporate a country style touch within your kitchen make sure that you use open wooden beams in the room.

3. With concrete bar

建築家の元自邸をリノベーションでさらに快適な空間に！, 株式会社リボーンキューブ 株式会社リボーンキューブ Modern kitchen
株式会社リボーンキューブ

株式会社リボーンキューブ
株式会社リボーンキューブ
株式会社リボーンキューブ

Creating a similar looking concrete bar will not only give you a sturdy surface to work on but also a beautiful contrast to the otherwise wooden interior.

4. Traditional with stone

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

To create a traditional looking kitchen using dark colour wood along with stone is highly recommended. You can also use materials like limestone or bricks instead of natural ones.

5. Taking advantage of corners

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

To take advantage of the space available make sure that you use all the corners. This corner design allows you to create maximum counter space as well as walking area.

6. Completely rustic!

Casa Amancay Ι San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén. Argentina., Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style dining room Wood Brown
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

For a completely rustic design you can create your entire kitchen using natural wood. Keeping it in its true self will add a certain warmth to the area.


7. Light wood and granite bar

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores

H-abitat Diseño & Interiores
H-abitat Diseño &amp; Interiores
H-abitat Diseño & Interiores

Another combination which is very popular is of light colour wood and granite. Both natural elements complement each other without overpowering.

8. Completely modern

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

For creating a completely modern kitchen using wood you can incorporate stainless steel appliances and light fixtures.

9. With dining room

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Designing an open concept wooden kitchen that also features a dining room is a very popular trend these days. The table can also be made of wood to create harmony.

10. Modern and with island

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

A wooden kitchen can also have a beautiful central island lined with natural stone. Hear the lower part of the island is made of wood.

11. Compact

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos
GarDu Arquitectos

To create a compact kitchen you can use a U-shaped layout similar to this picture. Also a sleek island is a much better alternative than the standard ones.

12. Perfect for big families

クラシカルで吹き抜けのある大きなお家, 株式会社 盛匠 株式会社 盛匠 Classic style kitchen
株式会社　盛匠

株式会社　盛匠
株式会社　盛匠
株式会社　盛匠

For big families having a large size kitchen is a must. Apart from this the designer has also incorporated dining table of six within the same area.

13. L-shaped

Las Palomas, Cahtal Arquitectos Cahtal Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Cahtal Arquitectos

Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos

L-shaped layouts are also ideal while creating a compact kitchen for your house. Here the cabinets are made of wood and are painted with different colours to give them a beautiful contrast.

14. Storage space

Cuyamaloya, InteriorEs Silvana McColgan InteriorEs Silvana McColgan Mediterranean style kitchen
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan

InteriorEs Silvana McColgan
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan
InteriorEs Silvana McColgan

Using wood to create your storage space within the kitchen is also quite easy. Along with this the material is also easy to maintain and does not require regular touch ups.

15. Spacious kitchen

Huerta en Tesistán, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Country style kitchen
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

In case space is not a problem then creating a spacious kitchen like this is another way to go. Here even the chimney has been designed with a wooden casing to conceal the stainless steel appliance.

For more designs check out our ideabooks

10 beautiful railings to make your stairs look stylish
Which one of these kitchens was your favourite?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks