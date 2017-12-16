Your browser is out-of-date.

Is there an ideal height for kitchen counters and other household elements?

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana Studio Nirvana Tropical style kitchen
Has this happened to you before? You buy a beautiful set of chairs, with the idea of using them as extra seats at the dining table, but when you finally use them, you realize that they aren’t the right height. Similarly, you might fix a stunning pendant lamp over your bar counter, only to realize that your head bumps against it once too often. That might set you thinking whether there is a standard height at which these elements should be built or installed, or if you need to invest in custom-made furniture or accessories so you can be more comfortable.

At homify, we make it easy for you by providing information on the standard height of these elements. If you aren’t a tall person, then these measurements will be fine for your home. Even for taller people, knowing these measurements helps to customize the height wherever required. Take note, so that you can use this as a guide when you are buying furniture or renovating a room.

Modular Kitchen, Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors

Modular Kitchen

Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors
Nimble Interiors

In the kitchen

Tropical home 1, Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Tropical home 1

Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana
Studio Nirvana

Generally, once its surface is coated with the chosen material, whether it’s granite, stainless steel or tiles, the height of a standard kitchen counter will be approximately 36 inches. Counters that are used as a bar or a snack zone, where chairs or stools are required, will be around 6-7 inches higher at around 42-43 inches.

See designs of modern kitchens to get inspiration on installing the perfect counter.

Kitchen Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

Kitchen

Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.
Studio An-V-Thot Architects Pvt. Ltd.

For a counter that doubles up as a dining space, the standard height of the chair’s seat will be 24 inches. Since bar counters are around 6 inches higher than an average counter, bar stool seats will typically be 30 inches high.

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

It’s common to have pendant lights hanging over a bar counter in the kitchen. While these lights come in different lengths, the recommended height at which they should hang is at least 40 inches above the counter so that they don’t get hinder movement. For a taller person, this height might have to be increased by a few inches.

Bungalow , Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.

Bungalow

Shadab Anwari & Associates.
Shadab Anwari &amp; Associates.
Shadab Anwari & Associates.

The height of the hood is another key measurement to consider when you design your kitchen or want to replace your hood. Kitchen hoods come in a range of heights, which vary from one manufacturer to another. Therefore, you need to be aware of the height at which the bottom of the hood will rest once installed, especially if it is fixed under a wall cabinet. Ensure that it is at a height where you don’t bump against the hood when you cook.

The bathroom

Matunga Apartment, Fourth Axis Designs
Fourth Axis Designs

Matunga Apartment

Fourth Axis Designs
Fourth Axis Designs
Fourth Axis Designs

Counters in the bathroom are built at a standard height of around 35 inches, so if you are a taller person, who doesn’t enjoy bending down every time you need to wash your face, it’s advisable to raise the counter height by a few inches.


Vanity Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Vanity

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

If you live in a classic-style house and have a vanity counter in your bathroom or dressing area, remember that the standard height will be lower than a bathroom counter, as you will be sitting at it. Since you will be using a regular-height chair, with a seat height of 18 inches, the counter height should be around 30 inches.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

For illumination, a bathroom usually has overhead lamps as well as forward lighting that comes from wall sconces near the mirror. While the position of the overhead lighting depends on the ceiling height, for forward lighting, the recommended location of the wall sconces is around 36 inches above the sink counter.

The dining area

ATLAS APARTMENT, Midas Dezign
Midas Dezign

ATLAS APARTMENT

Midas Dezign
Midas Dezign
Midas Dezign

A standard dining table is around 30 inches high. Accordingly, the seat height of dining chairs will be around 18 inches. If you buy a dining table separately, or have an antique one for which you are trying to find chairs, ensure that the seat height of the chair is between 11-13 inches lower than the table height.

In the living room

Mystic Moods,Pune, H interior Design
H interior Design

Mystic Moods,Pune

H interior Design
H interior Design
H interior Design

Living room sofas come in various heights. The best way to decide on a comfortable one, when you are buying, is to test it out by sitting on it for a few minutes. As for coffee tables, you need to ensure that they are at a height where they don’t obstruct the circulation space within the room. The standard height of coffee tables is around 20 inches, although you can find some that are 18 inches high.

Did you know that your staircase should be built according to certain standard measurements? We have information that you will find useful when you are building a staircase in your home.

Did you find these measurements useful? Let us know which tip you will use in your home.


