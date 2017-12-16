Is there an ideal height for kitchen counters and other household elements?

Has this happened to you before? You buy a beautiful set of chairs, with the idea of using them as extra seats at the dining table, but when you finally use them, you realize that they aren’t the right height. Similarly, you might fix a stunning pendant lamp over your bar counter, only to realize that your head bumps against it once too often. That might set you thinking whether there is a standard height at which these elements should be built or installed, or if you need to invest in custom-made furniture or accessories so you can be more comfortable.

At homify, we make it easy for you by providing information on the standard height of these elements. If you aren’t a tall person, then these measurements will be fine for your home. Even for taller people, knowing these measurements helps to customize the height wherever required. Take note, so that you can use this as a guide when you are buying furniture or renovating a room.