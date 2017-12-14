10 materials used for adding stylish finishes to wardrobes

Veneer is popular not only because it is one of the most economical options for coating your wardrobe, but also because of its ability to replicate the warmth of solid wood. It is made from thin sheets of natural wood and comes in a variety of designs that enable you to use it to coordinate the style of your room. For instance, a light veneer will be perfect for a Scandinavian-style home, whereas a darker shade might suit a classic house. Additionally, this material is easy to maintain as it just needs regular polishing.