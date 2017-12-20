Vastu tips to select the right entrance mat to welcome good fortune

The selection of the colour of mat depends on the direction of the entrance. East is the direction of sun and hence if the entrance is in the East the preferred colour should be white, yellow and shades of cream. West is the direction of Saturn and hence the colour of the mat should be blue, white and all shades of green. North is the direction of Mercury and hence the shades should be green, white, yellow or cream. South is the direction of Mars and preferred shades should be pink, coral, red, silver white and all shades of green.

Know about the Vastu colours for your home: Best colours for your home according to Vastu