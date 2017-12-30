24 Beautiful and simple ideas for house entrances

The entrance of the house needs special attention and it should be made beautiful, pleasing and presentable. It is from this area that people enter the house. If you think that for creating an impressive entrance, you need to do a lot of remodeling or need to spend a lot of money, you are mistaken. There are some details with which, if you work, you can get an amazing entrance.

In this article, there are innumerable ideas which can be used for house entrances with large as well as small facades. Large numbers of elements are not used in the entrances, but they have the added beauty and personality to the space exceptionally well. All the images that are shown are works of registered professionals of Homify.

1. Here the entrance is quite wide and the floor is made of tile. There are couples of steps that lead to the home entry. Check out the stone clad wall and the side garden, which adds a different beauty to the place. The sensational lighting makes the place look more attractive.