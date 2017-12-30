Your browser is out-of-date.

24 Beautiful and simple ideas for house entrances

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Casa L, au cubo arquitetura au cubo arquitetura Modern houses
The entrance of the house needs special attention and it should be made beautiful, pleasing and presentable. It is from this area that people enter the house. If you think that for creating an impressive entrance, you need to do a lot of remodeling or need to spend a lot of money, you are mistaken. There are some details with which, if you work, you can get an amazing entrance.

In this article, there are innumerable ideas which can be used for house entrances with large as well as small facades. Large numbers of elements are not used in the entrances, but they have the added beauty and personality to the space exceptionally well. All the images that are shown are works of registered professionals of Homify.

1.       Here the entrance is quite wide and the floor is made of tile. There are couples of steps that lead to the home entry. Check out the stone clad wall and the side garden, which adds a different beauty to the place. The sensational lighting makes the place look more attractive.

Casa WW , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Modern houses
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

2.      The entrance is made elegant by framing the wooden door with stone. It looks simple, but has sophistication beyond words. The charming lantern hanging from the ceiling adds to the beauty of the entrance.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3.      The use of stone, wood and the rustic garden – easy to make and imparts great looks.

Residencia Olinalá, Local 10 Arquitectura Local 10 Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete
Local 10 Arquitectura

Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura
Local 10 Arquitectura

4.      The simple wooden frame adds a unique touch to the place. The whole façade of the house has a changed appearance with this kind of arrangement.

庭を楽しみながら暮らす家, アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所 アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所 Country style houses
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所

アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所
アトリエグローカル一級建築士事務所

5.      The driveway is accompanied by a minimalistic garden.

Casa JM, CDR CONSTRUCTORA CDR CONSTRUCTORA Modern houses
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA
CDR CONSTRUCTORA

6.      The wooden pergola helps in framing the entrance smartly and stylishly at the same time.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

7.      The combination of glass and concrete with use of no other elements.


homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

8.      Creating a tropical garden with colourful flowers and abundant greenery.

homify Tropical style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

9.      A gate made of stainless steel with impressive and stylish designs done on it.

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

10.      Retaining the traditional charm with a rustic porch.

Remodelación de Residencia en Vista Real, NUV Arquitectura NUV Arquitectura Single family home
NUV Arquitectura

NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura
NUV Arquitectura

11.      Modern entrance with combination of different elements – a small garden, a concrete path, use of glass and wood and placement of sculptures – complex but well designed.

CASA ALTOZANO, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Eclectic style houses
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

12.      A natural looking stone wall for natural and warm welcome into the house.

Casa Ax4, ROKA Arquitectos ROKA Arquitectos Minimalist houses Ceramic Wood effect
ROKA Arquitectos

ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos
ROKA Arquitectos

13.      When there is budget constraint – a simple porch, which provides abundant space to enjoy.

homify Asian style balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

14.      Clean, open and simple entrance. There are distinct elements, which add to the charm of the place including the warm lighting and the small garden.

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern houses
Loyola Arquitectos

Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos
Loyola Arquitectos

15.      The stylishly done mini pergola for the discreet and small entrance.

EZ4, P11 ARQUITECTOS P11 ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
P11 ARQUITECTOS

P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS
P11 ARQUITECTOS

16.      Stepped path running right in the middle of the lawn.

Casa L, au cubo arquitetura au cubo arquitetura Modern houses
au cubo arquitetura

au cubo arquitetura
au cubo arquitetura
au cubo arquitetura

17.      This entrance style is just perfect for small houses. Full of charm, the entrance has wood coverings and imitation stone in use.

homify Classic style houses Amber/Gold
homify

homify
homify
homify

18.      Adding modernity to the home entrance with the stone cladding on the wall.

Casa integrada , Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln Rustic style houses Stone Brown
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln
Arquiteto Lucas Lincoln

19.      Minimalistic tropical landscaping, which is simple and beautiful. The combination of white and green can never go wrong.

homify Mediterranean style houses Ceramic Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

20.      The wide wooden door with concrete walkway amidst greenery. Check out the way in which the house has been numbered. The unique design and style needs special mention.

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro, GEA Arquitetura GEA Arquitetura Modern houses
GEA Arquitetura

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro

GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura

21.      A very modern entrance style with a wooden door in dark color and a little stone path in front.

Provenza L21, Arki3d Arki3d Modern houses
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

22.      Inspiration from Mediterranean styles for a fresh and modern entrance.

TODO PARA LA DECORACIÓN EN PIEDRA /MÁRMOL, D&L Stonedel D&L Stonedel Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
D&amp;L Stonedel

D&L Stonedel
D&amp;L Stonedel
D&L Stonedel

23.      The use of yellow stone in the entrance is sure to create a different impact. Check out the small garden right at the entrance. This is easy to do and looks beautiful. The overall appearance stands out no doubt!

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

24.      Completely modern and original designs in straight and plain lines.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify
