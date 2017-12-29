15 ideas to light up your ceiling (and make it look great)

In this particular article, you will find 15 ideas of ceiling lighting. The lighting is not only for décor purpose, but also for illuminating the space. It is general idea that the light from the ceiling is the main source of lighting in a room. But have we ever thought that the ceiling might also need lighting and illumination? In this article there are different ways in which one can play and innovate with lights which help in eradicating and eliminating the inner shadows.