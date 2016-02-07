Create a space for yoga and meditation

The meditation space you wish to set in your house needs to have enough lighting. But it is the choice of the person who meditates to choose the intensity of lighting. Some may need a dimmed atmosphere, while some may need a bright atmosphere. Sunlight is the best way to light your meditation area. When you choose to do your meditation or yoga in the mornings, allow sunlight to pass through your room. Sunlight possesses energy. It can bring lot of energy to the person who experiences it. Using rooms in the eastern side of the home and using rooms with bigger windows are always recommended. When you prefer to meditate at night, you must choose other lighting sources. But it is highly recommended to use limited artificial lighting during meditation or yoga.