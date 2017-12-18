Vastu tips to organize furniture in your home

The universe is made up of living and non-living things. The beauty of nature is that each of them, living or non-living gives out energy maintaining and affecting the balance of it in the nature. These energies do have an impact on everything around it. Vastu have suggested a norm for placement of every element in relation to earth so that the energy is harmonized and is in balance with its surroundings. The principles of Vastu come with a set of rules to make our life easy and home a happy place. It says that more accessories and furniture should be placed in the positive areas as compared to the negative zones. This would help you in achieving the harmony and balance you want in your home.

Furniture is the important embellishment of our home and makes our living comfortable and lively. However, a proper orientation of furniture is important to make the flow of energy smooth and in harmony with the environment. Here we have come up with important Vastu tips to arrange the furniture in your home. So, now let us discuss a few important tips and suggestions. Follow them and you can benefit from the wealth of knowledge hidden in the ancient science of architecture.