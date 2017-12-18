Vastu tips to organize furniture in your home

The universe is made up of living and non-living things. The beauty of nature is that each of them, living or non-living gives out energy maintaining and affecting the balance of it in the nature. These energies do have an impact on everything around it. Vastu have suggested a norm for placement of every element in relation to earth so that the energy is harmonized and is in balance with its surroundings. The principles of Vastu come with a set of rules to make our life easy and home a happy place. It says that more accessories and furniture should be placed in the positive areas as compared to the negative zones. This would help you in achieving the harmony and balance you want in your home.
Furniture is the important embellishment of our home and makes our living comfortable and lively. However, a proper orientation of furniture is important to make the flow of energy smooth and in harmony with the environment. Here we have come up with important Vastu tips to arrange the furniture in your home. So, now let us discuss a few important tips and suggestions. Follow them and you can benefit from the wealth of knowledge hidden in the ancient science of architecture.
To apply the principles of Vastu in your home, you have to seek a balance between earth, water, fire, air and space. If there is harmony between the five elements the home will be a happy and peaceful place for the inhabitants. Vastu also believes in keeping the house organized and clutter-free. Leave ample space for the free movement of energy. The positive energy will fill your home daily and will surely be a happy place to dwell in.
Entry to our home is usually through the living room. So the living room should look happy and welcoming. The entrance door should preferably be of wood. Always place the furniture in the West or South direction and away from the wall to allow the flow of energy even from the back. Avoid the irregular shape like round or oval in the furniture. A neat square or rectangle is the preferred way to arrange the furniture of your living room. The television should be kept in the South-East, North or Eastern part of the room. Since the living room is the social area of the house, there is a tendency to display every possible artefacts and memorabilia here. However, avoid putting lot of it here. Keep your living room uncluttered with enough space for the unobstructed flow of energy.
Dining area should be placed in North-west position of the kitchen or living room. Dining table should be of solid material preferably of wood and placed away from the walls. It should be of uniform tone and the shape should be round or oval in order to stimulate communication and maintain the relationship between the families. Avoid dark material or colour in the dining table or area.
To major of force of nature, fire and water coexist in kitchen. The Vastu for kitchen furniture is all about balancing these two major forces. So the kitchen counter should be designed in such a way that the stove top and sink are not on the same platform and the two energy doesn’t collide with one another. The cook top should be placed away from the window or corner space as it is vulnerable to negative energy.
The bed in your bedroom should always be kept in the South-west direction of your bedroom and South-east part should be left empty. The bed should be placed away from door and window to avoid the flow of vital energy especially during the night. If there is a wardrobe in your bedroom and you keep valuable in it, then it must be kept in the South-west direction only. Don’t place any mirror in the bedroom that reflects the image of the bed. If you have mirror placed it strategically so the bed is not visible in the mirror.
Water predominate the bathroom space and with its flow it washes away energies too. Vastu advises to incorporate wooden and stone elements in the bathroom. It symbolizes the element earth and balances off the energy loss by the flowing water. The bathroom should also be ventilated and well illuminated to avoid humidity. Integration of plants and greenery even if it is in a small pot of flower is always welcome in the bathroom to keep it fresh and fragrant.
Interested to know Vastu colour for your home? Then this ideabook will surely be helpful: Best colours for your home according to Vastu