A beautiful and furnished apartment in Mumbai

Decorated with the wooden framed mirror on one wall and wooden panels on the front wall this dressing area gives a very elegant look. A stool kept with a wooden dressing shelf for ease of use is nicely decorated with a small mirror and a chic lamp. I am sure it couldn’t have been better with the accessories very rightly placed at the various locations in the house. All of it makes it a beautiful house with a complete elegant look and efficiently used spaces. Wouldn’t you want such eloquent designs in your house?

Did you like this apartment ? If you like tips on apartment design do not forget to take a look at this ideabook on a luxurious apartment in the heart of london