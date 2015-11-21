A beautiful and furnished apartment in Mumbai

Doesn’t everyone want to live in a chic and designer house with large open spaces and comfort to our choice? This Grand 3 BHK house designed by Shahen Mistry architects sets a perfect example of such a house for all. Decorated with the concept of keeping it open and spacious, this house is well designed and looks like nothing less or nothing more would have been better than this. Let’s check the areas prepared here for the homeowner.
The browns, reds and whites of the room make it look much more spacious and elegant together. The colors go very well with the wooden flooring of the room. The beautifully printed curtains enhance the complete look of the room along with the bright lamps on the bed side shelf. The wall mounted television along with the shelf placed beneath it looks just perfectly matched with the bed color and the wooden patterns on the other walls. The fluffy rug and the ceiling lights make the room lit up with pretty colors and vibrance. The bed cushions with the red quilt add to the dynamism of this master bedroom.
At the entrance the living area delights you with its open and spacious self. Starting from the light colored sofa set and the comfortable centre table, this space is aptly decorated with the big vase kept near the television which is mounted on the wooden wall. The area with the sofa on it is draped with a brown fluffy rug that adds to the coziness of the area. The pretty prints on the light shades of the curtain look just as much more beautiful. The placement of the long lamp around the sofa allows the beautiful light to brighten up the area.
The Guest/Kid’s room is designed beautifully with pastel shades and colors. The patterns used are very pretty and elegant. The shades of greens and whites on the walls and the bed makes the room look cozier and even more relaxing. At the headrest the board with 3d fabric motif and cut to add a design to it makes it look more modern. The flower print on it adds a little brightness to it. The side tables decorated with flower vase on one side and lamp shade on the other look elegant. The wooden flooring with a cozy, warm and fluffy rug looks cuter than anything else. The green shade of the blinds also look very smart and designer.
The room right behind the television wall is converted into a study so as to keep a very open space and make the living area look longer. The glass walls of this study room allow a see-through visibility inside this room from the living room and the dining area. The wooden flooring along with the wooden furniture gives it a very basic yet comfortable look and feel. The small wall clock on the wood panel at the glass wall adds to the beauty and completes the study. The glass entrance and the wall mounted shelves look very nice and apt in their positioning.
Adjoining the kitchen and the living room is the dining area with a small countertop with orange color of glass breakfast counter. Some chairs placed from the outside of the kitchen look awesome in the dining area. Decorated with a dark wallpaper, the kitchen looks trendy and well organized. Beautifully lit the kitchen is well designed with all the appliances kept in the right positions.
The Master bedroom has an attached bathroom which is also beautifully fitted and furnished. The sunk in bathtub look fabulous and is absolutely comfortable The fittings are minimal yet sufficient for an exotic bath area. A large mirror with the wash basin under it and wooden shelves are aptly placed. The glass partition opens up in the dressing area of this master bathroom.
Decorated with the wooden framed mirror on one wall and wooden panels on the front wall this dressing area gives a very elegant look. A stool kept with a wooden dressing shelf for ease of use is nicely decorated with a small mirror and a chic lamp. I am sure it couldn’t have been better with the accessories very rightly placed at the various locations in the house. All of it makes it a beautiful house with a complete elegant look and efficiently used spaces. Wouldn’t you want such eloquent designs in your house?
Did you like this apartment ? If you like tips on apartment design do not forget to take a look at this ideabook on a luxurious apartment in the heart of london