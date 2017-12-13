13 modern facade designs to inspire you

If you are looking to construct a two storey house, then this ideabook discovers multiple ways for you to do just that. With these modern designs, there's no doubt that your home will stand out. From simplistic designs to intrinsic ones, these ideas are here to stay.
Now here's a facade that takes things to a whole new level! Definitely pleasing to the eye, this facade stands out leaving bystanders mouth agape at the sheer elegance of this beauty. This could just be yours, so act quickly, and more importantly, act right away!
Horizontally stretched, this facade brings minimalist designs in the limelight. The architecture allows for a garage, main entrance and terrace which are pleasing both structurally and visually as well.
This facade is a simple play on lines and colors. These subtle choices make all the difference as is depicted in this image. Opt for complementary colors such as white and grey for the perfect finish.
For a facade that outnumbers its competition, try choosing one that mixes and matches both elements, and colors, as is seen in this image. A glass sheet allows for a view of the stairway while the entrance stands tall, stretching over the entierty of the facade.
While looking for diversity, keep an eye out, particularly for open designs. This makes for a homely feel in addition to being a wonderful design.
If originality is something you seek, then here's a definite option for you. Experiment with the facade of your home by incorporating gaps at irregular intervals. That, combined with a stellar view of the morning sky makes for the ultimate duo.
In an attempt to doff it's hat to passersby, this home stands out for two reasons. One of which, is the obvious slanting slope, and the other, the elongated entrance which almost appears to be holding up the slipping slope!
A stone wall is a great way to make a statement on a facade. Couple that with an all white ensemble, and you are ready to reap the benefits that come of having a stellar design such as this.
The play on colors and shapes makes this design yet another to add on to your list of must haves. The upper portion of the facade alongside the choice of a bold color creates the illusion of a floating upper storey.
The missing piece to this puzzle is you! A stonewalled entrance along with the lovely color picked out for this facade make it compact and petite, definitely a must for smaller two storey homes.
For lovers of all things that shy away from mainstream, here's a design to rack your brain. A simple blue lined design with white to fill the spaces makes this quite an impressive one.
This brick walled facade takes on a number of elements which is what makes it unique in its own way. Larger homes with more space can incorporate this design.
This designs speaks for itself as it conquers volumes of a varied kind. Let this design do all the talking for you and your visitors as well!
