13 modern facade designs to inspire you

Natasha Kurien Natasha Kurien
Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern houses
If you are looking to construct a two storey house, then this ideabook discovers multiple ways for you to do just that. With these modern designs, there's no doubt that your home will stand out. From simplistic designs to intrinsic ones, these ideas are here to stay. 

1. Contemporary

Casa Contemporânea, Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro Modern houses
Espaço Cypriana Pinheiro

Now here's a facade that takes things to a whole new level! Definitely pleasing to the eye, this facade stands out leaving bystanders mouth agape at the sheer elegance of this beauty. This could just be yours, so act quickly, and more importantly, act right away!

2. Minimalist

Haus K | Rösrath-Forsbach, Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur Minimalist houses
Skandella Architektur Innenarchitektur

Horizontally stretched, this facade brings minimalist designs in the limelight. The architecture allows for a garage, main entrance and terrace which are pleasing both structurally and visually as well. 

3. Simplistic

MR Ibiza, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Modern houses
POCHE ARQUITETURA

This facade is a simple play on lines and colors. These subtle choices make all the difference as is depicted in this image. Opt for complementary colors such as white and grey for the perfect finish. 

4. Entry level upped!

Residência Santa Cruz do Sul - RS, d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção Modern houses
d´ Ornellas Arquitetura e Construção

For a facade that outnumbers its competition, try choosing one that mixes and matches both elements, and colors, as is seen in this image. A glass sheet allows for a view of the stairway while the entrance stands tall, stretching over the entierty of the facade. 

5. Wide open

CASA VENTURA M22, SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA Modern houses
SBARDELOTTO ARQUITETURA

While looking for diversity, keep an eye out, particularly for open designs. This makes for a homely feel in addition to being a wonderful design. 

More two storey facades open for experimentation

6. Discreet partitions

Integração Total, ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA Modern houses
ADRIANA MELLO ARQUITETURA

If originality is something you seek, then here's a definite option for you. Experiment with the facade of your home by incorporating gaps at irregular intervals. That, combined with a stellar view of the morning sky makes for the ultimate duo. 


7. Sloped roofs

Casa Ponta, Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern houses
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

In an attempt to doff it's hat to passersby, this home stands out for two reasons. One of which, is the obvious slanting slope, and the other, the elongated entrance which almost appears to be holding up the slipping slope! 

8. Compact goodness

Residencia Cellebration , Biazus Arquitetura e Design Biazus Arquitetura e Design Modern houses
Biazus Arquitetura e Design

A stone wall is a great way to make a statement on a facade. Couple that with an all white ensemble, and you are ready to reap the benefits that come of having a stellar design such as this. 

9. Float away

CASA PRAIA, Tweedie+Pasquali Tweedie+Pasquali Minimalist houses
Tweedie+Pasquali

The play on colors and shapes makes this design yet another to add on to your list of must haves. The upper portion of the facade alongside the choice of a bold color creates the illusion of a floating upper storey. 

10. Jigsaw

CASA JN, Speziale Linares arquitectos Speziale Linares arquitectos Modern houses
Speziale Linares arquitectos

The missing piece to this puzzle is you! A stonewalled entrance along with the lovely color picked out for this facade make it compact and petite, definitely a must for smaller two storey homes. 

Stone facades to complete your entrance, right here. 

11. Too (read 2) much?

Holzrahmenbau, puschmann architektur puschmann architektur Modern houses
puschmann architektur

For lovers of all things that shy away from mainstream, here's a design to rack your brain. A simple blue lined design with white to fill the spaces makes this quite an impressive one. 

12. Brick walled

Vivienda Unifamiliar , AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ Modern houses Bricks Red
AGUIRRE+VAZQUEZ

This brick walled facade takes on a number of elements which is what makes it unique in its own way. Larger homes with more space can incorporate this design.

13. The Game of Volumes

VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR ENTREMEDIANERAS, ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO Modern houses Ceramic White
ESTUDIO P ARQUITECTO

This designs speaks for itself as it conquers volumes of a varied kind. Let this design do all the talking for you and your visitors as well! 

Explore these lovely facades for Indian homes, here at homify. 

