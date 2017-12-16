15 beautiful small gardens under 8sqm for you to relax in

No matter how small your house or apartment is, you can make some space for a garden, and we'll show you how today. Our busy, modern lifestyles can be very stressful, and the garden is to a home what an oasis is to a desert. Nevertheless, the problem of space is always a headache. If you are having difficulty with this problem, here are 15 small garden design tips where you find the solution for your home. These small gardens are gracefully decorated, so that they are not only a place for plants, but also a relaxing place for the residents of the home. We hope you will be inspired to try out some of these garden designs in your own home. Let's check it out, shall we?
Asian-style gardens do not require a large area due to their use of small, but subtle plants. The special feature of Asian garden design is to always follow Feng Shui, such as bringing the elements of water, gravel, and wood into the garden space.
Here are 10 tropical perennial plants for small gardens for your reference.
Vertical gardens are a popular suggestion for small garden areas. Among them, hanging pots on the wall is a simple and effective way. The combination of potted evergreen trees and wall-mounted potted plants in this garden, makes it more green and lush.
This design has unveiled the formula to successfully design any garden space of a small size: vertical garden with walled pots, gravel floor, wooden planks and simple wooden furniture.The solution is inexpensive but extremely effective.
Building fences from trees is not a new idea, but is still a very practical one. This way, you save money on the fence and you have more greenery surrounding your house—you kill two birds with one stone.
Just a few simple details in a small area, and you can create the garden of your dreams. With the minimalist style of quality over quantity, every detail is carefully selected in this garden.
Side walkways often have a very narrow area, but it's usually wide enough for a few small potted plants in a row. In addition to small plants, flowers are also a perfect suggestion to decorate any space of your home.
Here, the owner has taken advantage of this narrow space to make a unique getaway with a hammock and a small garden. All you need is some small green bushes.
For more ideas and inspiration, have a look at 18 ideas for small gardens in unused spaces of your home.
With this vertical garden design, you not only create enclosing walls, but a lush garden with different shades of green as well. Most importantly, don't forget the bench!
This garden is a combination of a very peaceful, casual East Asian style, with a recreated tile floor and wooden planks. Even in a narrow area, this combination can make a garden worth having.
Each plot has its own characteristics, but not every garden is fortunate to own a square area so choose your gardening plots carefully. Look around your house and evaluate each space properly to see how a small garden could fit there.
Contrasting colors always create depth for space, helping the house area look as spacious as possible. Therefore, do not be afraid to use bolder, more prominent colors.
You can create a lush garden in a small area by placing small pots, larger trees and creepers on the wall. The combination of different green shades and colors will help your garden be more visually interesting. A path or walkway is also a nice addition to the landscape.
Sometimes, the resting corner of the garden does not need to be too sophisticated, just a simple bench against the wall is more than enough and it's both economical and suitable for outdoor weather conditions.
With small gardens, you need little details, so you will need a perfectionist eye to make the garden perfect. From the layout of the different materials to the wall panels, the color scheme and the unique roof, notice that every detail of this design seems to be taken care of, showing the dedication of the designers.
Different from the vertical garden design, which is arranged randomly, this design displays the pots in a neat structure. The pergola shelter also adds a new look to this small garden. With small spaces, just focus on a few points, and do not be afraid to invest to make it as perfect as possible.
We have now come to the end of this article. For more ideas and inspiration, you can have a look at 25 small gardens to decorate your home.