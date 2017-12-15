The latest sofa bed trends for 2018

Making room in your home available for your family and friends to stay can be easily achieved with sofa beds and that's why they are so popular. Sofa beds are excellent multi-functional furniture which can save a lot of space in your home. Furthermore, having a guest room in the house is a luxury which many cannot afford, but that doesn't mean that we cannot accommodate guests in our home. The sofa bed is the perfect solution.

Although sofa beds have a reputation of being uncomfortable in the past, times have changed and these they are much more comfortable than what they used to be. Sofa bed technology has improved dramatically and the improvements have not been strictly restricted to their functionality only, rather the new sofa bed designs are more stylish and elegant too. Today, we've picked out some of the most trendy styles for sofa beds in 2018. Let's take a look, shall we?