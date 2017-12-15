Your browser is out-of-date.

The latest sofa bed trends for 2018

Asha Bogenfuerst
Gamamobel Sofa-Bed
Making room in your home available for your family and friends to stay can be easily achieved with sofa beds and that's why they are so popular. Sofa beds are excellent multi-functional furniture which can save a lot of space in your home. Furthermore, having a guest room in the house is a luxury which many cannot afford, but that doesn't mean that we cannot accommodate guests in our home. The sofa bed is the perfect solution. 

Although sofa beds have a reputation of being uncomfortable in the past, times have changed and these they are much more comfortable than what they used to be. Sofa bed technology has improved dramatically and the improvements have not been strictly restricted to their functionality only, rather the new sofa bed designs are more stylish and elegant too. Today, we've picked out some of the most trendy styles for sofa beds in 2018. Let's take a look, shall we? 

1. The storage bed

Can you believe how elegant this sofa bed looks? You probably would have never guessed it was a sofa bed in the first place. And not only is it a sofa bed, it has space for storage as well. As you can see, the new generation of sofa beds have improved dramatically. They have been designed with aesthetics as well as functionality and comfort in mind. The maroon colour is stunning and brings warmth and vibrancy to the  room, while the wide armrests and extra neck supports make it a very comfortable and cosy seat. 

2. Velvety black

There's something about velvety black upholstery that is very sexy and combine that with the stylish vintage/retro design and you'll be ready to pop! Although, the style of this sofa bed has a nostalgic element to it, it retains a contemporary air about it, making it perfect for both the young and the old. 

3. Small sofa bed

Sofa beds can be quite big, so be careful that you estimate the space you have in your house properly before you invest in a sofa bed. Sofa beds come in various sizes and shapes, and the shape should also be suited to the space you plan to place it in. This impressive sofa bed is a wonderful design for the 2018 range. It consists of neutral shades of black and gray, making it a great addition to any minimalist designed living space.

4. Funky sofa bed

This funky sofa bed will liven up any room with its vibrant orange colour contrasted with a dull grey. It is a simple design without armrests or additional head support. This piece may not be for everyone, think about how this would fit in with the style of your home. If you're not careful, your sofa bed can stick out like a sore thumb. Here are some tips that can help you - 7 tricks for combining wall colour with furniture.

5. A sofa bed for your bedroom

If you have a rather small home and are looking for ways to make it more space efficient, you may want to consider furnishing the bedrooms with sofa beds instead of real beds so that the bedroom can be used for other purposes during the day, such as a home office, library, yoga room or meditation room. 

Here are 7 tips to choose the perfect sofa bed.

6. The modern sofa bed

Although the bed looks quite big, it actually folds back in and transforms into a sleek black and white sofa, which is actually not that large. This modern sofa bed not only looks great, but feels great too, and it's so compact! We hope you liked the sofa bed designs we showed you here. For more inspiration and ideas, you can refer to our article titled '9 pictures of multifunctional sofa beds for your home.'

Which sofa bed do you like the best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


