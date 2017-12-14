15 kitchen styles to inspire you create yours

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it is no wonder that people pay a lot of attention to designing the ideal kitchen. A basic kitchen design usually has a large wall with space in front of it to install the kitchen furnishings and equipment. On the other hand, the L-shaped kitchen is built around an angle or a corner and offers optimal space for furniture arrangement. Finally, the U shaped kitchens surround the room on three sides, making everything in the kitchen an arm's reach away, thus making kitchen work more convenient and practical by its effective and compact layout.
Today, we bring you 15 different kitchen styles and designs to inspire you to create the kitchen you've been dreaming of. So without further ado, let's get started on this journey towards creating the perfect kitchen for your home.
So what is the perfect kitchen? The ideal kitchen is both beautiful and functional, it pays close attention to aesthetic details as well as creating a multi-functional space for cooking, eating, chatting and maybe even watching your favourite TV show. Modern homes in the big cities are often small, so creating a multi-purpose kitchen is essential for keeping the home well-balanced and in harmony.
Although, kitchens with neutral tones have always been popular, do not be afraid to try a new colour scheme. Take this kitchen for example, with its bright red cabinetry, making the whole kitchen pop with a gorgeous vibrancy. If unique is what you are looking for, then you will most definitely have to try something new, whether its the kitchen walls, the flooring or the cabinet selection.
It's no use having a beautiful, multi-functional kitchen if it's not clean. Basically, an appealing kitchen is a clean one so it is important to maintain the kitchen properly, and the way to do this is to clean it regularly.
The creative kitchen design creates a sense of cohesiveness with the matching lines on the walls and the cabinet doors, while at the same creating an interesting contrast with the combination of green and neutral colours.
Modern kitchens often include a central island, which was actually a classic in French houses a long time ago. Nowadays, the kitchen island is popular not only because it's chic and elegant, but also because it allows multi-functionality in the kitchen. The kitchen island can be a small dining area and it can also be used as an extra work space when you need it. It could even be a mini/temporary home office so you can check your e-mails while having your morning coffee. The kitchen island can also influence the design of an open kitchen by creating a partial divider, and it's also a great idea for home owners who enjoy having company around while preparing the meals.
For more ideas and inspiration, here are 21 inspiring kitchens with islands.
A spacious kitchen with lovely painted prints over ceramics, and a well defined storage section make this kitchen look like a chef's dream come true.
If you have a small kitchen, avoid using white or light colors, instead use bold colors to draw the attention away from the limited space.
It is going to be 2018 soon, and that will definitely bring with it a lot of changes, whether you like it or not so you might as well get into the groove of things and give your kitchen a perky start to the new year. You can copy this kitchen pictured here with its glass cabinets and colored ceilings for a change.
We absolutely love the combination of materials used in this kitchen design, with the warmth of wood complimented by the cool sleekness of metal. Finally, pay attention to the icing on the cake, the spotlights on the ceiling which make the kitchen look like a 5 star hotel professional kitchen.
For a simple and modest kitchen, you can take inspiration from this grey and white kitchen here with meshed windows and a sleek, shiny overall minimalist feel.
If you plan to decorate your kitchen quite intensively, we highly recommend that you stick to a neutral colour scheme. This will make it easier for you to place almost any sort of color or pattern of decoration in your kitchen.
Cooking for a whole family can be strenuous, especially if the kitchen is not comfortable. For example, if the countertops and kitchen sink are too low, you will have to strain your back more to do kitchen work. This kitchen may be a humble beauty, but more importantly it was designed to be comfortable and functional.
Many people tend to leave out the kitchen when it comes to decorations, maybe because it's seen as a purely functional room of the house which is not really expected to have the same glow as the living room. But what if the kitchen design had the same amount of effort put into its decorative details? Wouldn't your home be so much lovelier? The kitchen pictured here is a brilliant example of putting the 'bling' into the kitchen with its gold coloured accents.
Metallic kitchen cabinetry and furnishing are going to be very trendy in the coming year of 2018. Although, they are usually a bit more expensive, they are well worth the investment as they are long-lasting and durable.
The best way to make your small kitchen look more spacious is to use large glass windows and bright, cheery colors as pictured here.
Here are 7 big space saving ideas for your small Indian kitchen.
The retro black and white checks combined with the rustic feel of wood makes for an interesting and eclectic kitchen design. This kitchen has a youthful, yet nostalgic air about it which is quite captivating, don't you think?
For more related inspiration and ideas, you can have a look at our article titled '5 modern rustic kitchens.'