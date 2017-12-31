Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Bedroom decoration trends for 2018

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

bedroom always needs to look beautiful and trendy. As the year changes the decoration trends also get a bit of a makeover. In today's ideabook we're going to talk about nine bedroom decoration trends for 2018. By following these tips, you will not only be able to have a comfortable bedroom but also one which looks fantastic. Read the entire article to learn about how you can transform your room with these latest tips.

1. Combine light and dark colours

Residencia Toronjos, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern style bedroom
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

A decoration tip that never gets old is combining light and dark colours. It is the best way to give a beautiful contrast to the space and also not making it look over decorated.

2. Gray in the bedding

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style bedroom
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Colours like grey should always be used in the bedroom even if it is in the form of the bedding. It adds a neutral element to the space which also compliments other decorative items.

3. New trends in complements

PM10, Taller Veinte Taller Veinte Minimalist bedroom
Taller Veinte

Taller Veinte
Taller Veinte
Taller Veinte

Instead of using standard fixtures for your room you can opt for the ones which are decorative. Hear the laminated sliding door not only gives privacy to the room but also a distinctive design.

4. Do not miss the wood

homify Modern style bedroom Wood Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

In the year 2018 adding wood to your bedroom is going to be a prevalent trend. Whether it is in the natural form or coloured adding wood is an absolute must. Here the designer has covered the entire wall with a natural wood bookshelf.

5. Neutrality in walls and ceiling

AVALON, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern style bedroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

Another popular trend would be keeping the walls and ceiling of your bedroom neutral. This tip will also make sure that every type of decoration theme is complemented by the neutrally coloured surfaces of the room.

6. Same colour

N14, aaestudio aaestudio Modern style bedroom
aaestudio

aaestudio
aaestudio
aaestudio

Creating a theme using the same colour all over the bedroom is another popular decoration tip for the coming year. Here the designer has created a harmonious layout using wooden floor and leather recliners.


7. Adding colour

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adding colour to the room is something that we all think of while designing the area. But make sure that you do not overdo with the bright tones and keep them limited to only one wall.

8. Colour control

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS HPONCE ARQUITECTOS Modern style bedroom
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

Similar to using excessive bright colours of the wall, accessories also need to be kept in check. Here the designer has incorporated purple pillows with the otherwise neutral room to give a bit of contrast.

9. Coatings for the walls

Penthouse Punto Central, Línea Vertical Línea Vertical Modern style bedroom
Línea Vertical

Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical
Línea Vertical

Coating the walls of your bedroom with different textures is also going to be high on the trends list for 2018. These patterns can include anything from embossed floral designs to geometrical shapes.

For more tips check out our ideabooks

20 ideas that will make your little patio look pretty
Which one of these trends inspired you the most?


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks