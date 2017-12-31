9 Bedroom decoration trends for 2018

A bedroom always needs to look beautiful and trendy. As the year changes the decoration trends also get a bit of a makeover. In today's ideabook we're going to talk about nine bedroom decoration trends for 2018. By following these tips, you will not only be able to have a comfortable bedroom but also one which looks fantastic. Read the entire article to learn about how you can transform your room with these latest tips.
A decoration tip that never gets old is combining light and dark colours. It is the best way to give a beautiful contrast to the space and also not making it look over decorated.
Colours like grey should always be used in the bedroom even if it is in the form of the bedding. It adds a neutral element to the space which also compliments other decorative items.
Instead of using standard fixtures for your room you can opt for the ones which are decorative. Hear the laminated sliding door not only gives privacy to the room but also a distinctive design.
In the year 2018 adding wood to your bedroom is going to be a prevalent trend. Whether it is in the natural form or coloured adding wood is an absolute must. Here the designer has covered the entire wall with a natural wood bookshelf.
Another popular trend would be keeping the walls and ceiling of your bedroom neutral. This tip will also make sure that every type of decoration theme is complemented by the neutrally coloured surfaces of the room.
Creating a theme using the same colour all over the bedroom is another popular decoration tip for the coming year. Here the designer has created a harmonious layout using wooden floor and leather recliners.
Adding colour to the room is something that we all think of while designing the area. But make sure that you do not overdo with the bright tones and keep them limited to only one wall.
Similar to using excessive bright colours of the wall, accessories also need to be kept in check. Here the designer has incorporated purple pillows with the otherwise neutral room to give a bit of contrast.
Coating the walls of your bedroom with different textures is also going to be high on the trends list for 2018. These patterns can include anything from embossed floral designs to geometrical shapes.
