10 reasons why internal doors and windows are so popular

Usually, doors and windows are used to connect the indoors with the outdoors. They also ventilate your home by inviting fresh air and natural light, besides keeping you safe. However, with apartments gaining popularity in urban areas and homes getting smaller, windows and doors, especially those made of glass are becoming more common even inside the home, where they are used to divide spaces or to provide privacy. A well-designed internal window can add elegance to the interiors of your home. Join us today as we take you through some images that help you to understand why internal doors and windows are popular in modern homes.
Conventionally, walls were used to separate rooms. However, with modern design recommending ample natural light in the interiors, floor-to-ceiling glass doors are beginning to replace walls as room dividers. This way, the natural light in both the rooms is maximized.
When you have an area in your home that doesn’t get natural light, placing a glass door or window that connects to the adjacent room helps to share some of the light from that room to brighten up the dark space.
Sometimes an internal glass door or window can be used to highlight an unusual feature that adds drama to the room’s design. For example, in a home where the bathroom is a part of the bedroom, a transparent glass door can be used to connect the two spaces without minimizing the effect of the bold minimalist design that makes the home look ultra-modern.
In some areas, such as bathrooms, where you need privacy without compromising on the natural light, windows and doors with opaque glass can be the perfect solution. Alternatively, you can use a blind for privacy when required, like in this bathroom.
When you need to separate the kitchen from the dining room to keep odours from permeating throughout the home, a glass door with a pattern or print can work well. It keeps the dining room free from the strong odours in the kitchen, while adding a beautiful element to the décor of the space.
If you have an indoor garden attached to a bedroom, you want to enjoy its beauty without having to deal with the dampness, mould and other allergens that come with it. In such cases, a sliding glass door can be used to separate the spaces in your home. You can open it to step out into the oasis for some relaxation. At other times, you can close the doors to prevent dust or bugs from entering the bedroom.
In complementary spaces, whether it’s a living room attached to a covered terrace or a bar with a view of the indoor swimming pool, floor-to-ceiling glass doors can divide the space without losing the relaxing ambiance that results from connecting the two areas.
When you don’t want to have an entire glass wall between two rooms, installing a glass door or window in one section of the wall can help to create the feeling of openness that enhances the spaciousness of the room.
In a studio apartment or a loft, where space is scarce, there are times when you need privacy, and at other times, you might need more space, especially while entertaining guests. Having collapsible doors between the bedroom and the rest of the area presents the possibility of expanding the room to accommodate more people whenever you need to do so.
Not every room is designed with a window, especially in a small home, where, for instance, you need to build a home office or a study in a corner of another room. Having internal doors and windows between the two areas helps to keep the windowless room ventilated, as you can open the door to let in fresh air.