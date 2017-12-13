Your browser is out-of-date.

10 reasons why internal doors and windows are so popular

Sunita Vellapally
Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Usually, doors and windows are used to connect the indoors with the outdoors. They also ventilate your home by inviting fresh air and natural light, besides keeping you safe. However, with apartments gaining popularity in urban areas and homes getting smaller, windows and doors, especially those made of glass are becoming more common even inside the home, where they are used to divide spaces or to provide privacy. A well-designed internal window can add elegance to the interiors of your home. Join us today as we take you through some images that help you to understand why internal doors and windows are popular in modern homes.

Двери в японском стиле - раздвижная конструкция, Lesomodul
Lesomodul

Lesomodul
Lesomodul
Lesomodul

1. To spread natural light throughout the home

the "court" house, de square
de square

the court house

de square
de square
de square

Conventionally, walls were used to separate rooms. However, with modern design recommending ample natural light in the interiors, floor-to-ceiling glass doors are beginning to replace walls as room dividers. This way, the natural light in both the rooms is maximized.

2. To provide natural light to dark spaces

INDUSTRIAL STYLE - Vintage Style, Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio
Rachele Biancalani Studio

When you have an area in your home that doesn’t get natural light, placing a glass door or window that connects to the adjacent room helps to share some of the light from that room to brighten up the dark space.

3. To add drama

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sometimes an internal glass door or window can be used to highlight an unusual feature that adds drama to the room’s design. For example, in a home where the bathroom is a part of the bedroom, a transparent glass door can be used to connect the two spaces without minimizing the effect of the bold minimalist design that makes the home look ultra-modern.

4. For privacy

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall, The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

In some areas, such as bathrooms, where you need privacy without compromising on the natural light, windows and doors with opaque glass can be the perfect solution. Alternatively, you can use a blind for privacy when required, like in this bathroom.

5. Functional beauty

porte in vetro di design, bellinvetro
bellinvetro

bellinvetro
bellinvetro
bellinvetro

When you need to separate the kitchen from the dining room to keep odours from permeating throughout the home, a glass door with a pattern or print can work well. It keeps the dining room free from the strong odours in the kitchen, while adding a beautiful element to the décor of the space.


6. To protect a space

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you have an indoor garden attached to a bedroom, you want to enjoy its beauty without having to deal with the dampness, mould and other allergens that come with it. In such cases, a sliding glass door can be used to separate the spaces in your home. You can open it to step out into the oasis for some relaxation. At other times, you can close the doors to prevent dust or bugs from entering the bedroom.

7. To divide seamlessly

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más, FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture &amp; Design
FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design

In complementary spaces, whether it’s a living room attached to a covered terrace or a bar with a view of the indoor swimming pool, floor-to-ceiling glass doors can divide the space without losing the relaxing ambiance that results from connecting the two areas.

8. To create the feeling of spaciousness

Hotel Condesa DF, JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura
JSa Arquitectura

When you don’t want to have an entire glass wall between two rooms, installing a glass door or window in one section of the wall can help to create the feeling of openness that enhances the spaciousness of the room.

9. To make a room multifunctional

Amsterdam + Sonora, Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura
Central de Arquitectura

In a studio apartment or a loft, where space is scarce, there are times when you need privacy, and at other times, you might need more space, especially while entertaining guests. Having collapsible doors between the bedroom and the rest of the area presents the possibility of expanding the room to accommodate more people whenever you need to do so.

10. For ventilation

YJ HOUSE, 에이라이브
에이라이브

에이라이브
에이라이브
에이라이브

Not every room is designed with a window, especially in a small home, where, for instance, you need to build a home office or a study in a corner of another room. Having internal doors and windows between the two areas helps to keep the windowless room ventilated, as you can open the door to let in fresh air.

Which of these designs did you find useful? Answer in the comments.


