A neat and modern apartment of 2500sqft in Gurugram

Justwords Justwords
homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Luxurious living doesn’t necessarily imply ornate decor, lavish furnishing or bright flashy colours. It can be achieved with sleek lines, minimalistic decor, lively yet appealing hues, and trendy furniture. And this spacious apartment in Gurugram proves that with élan. Lots of space, fashionable designs and smart lighting make a world of difference to this home where a big family lives. All rooms are neat, functional yet comfy and aesthetic, as per the client’s desire. Creative wall panels and quirky shelves make an impression as well. Read on to know more about this fabulous creation by the interior designers and decorators at The Workroom.

Stately entrance

Outside Entrance homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs entry gate
Outside Entrance

Sober yet contrasting colours define the neat yet classy lines of the entrance. Stone wall cladding, smooth and dark wooden doorway and beautifully filigreed steel panels combine for a very elegant look. The recess on the left with a potted green is a refreshing touch.

Impressive foyer

Foyer homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs foyer,entrance,door,hallway,corridor
Foyer

Gleaming dark wooden surfaces contrast the white environment of the foyer for a warm and stylish look. The decorative ceiling panel steals the show here though.

Fashionable and inviting living

Spacious Living Room homify Modern living room living room,sofa,furniture
Spacious Living Room

The ultramodern living area is a mix of trendy sofas, bright cushions and a pair of vivid orange ottomans. Drapes in contrasting hues add to the dramatic look, while the lighting is ample yet soothing.

Stylish dining

Dining Room homify Modern dining room White Dining room,dining table
Dining Room

Cutting-edge white chairs flank a beautiful glass-topped table for fashionable mealtimes in the dining zone. Chic pendant lights on the ceiling and grey stone wall cladding make for a unique appearance.

Modular and sleek kitchen

Modular Kitchen - Alternate Angle homify Kitchen units White modular kitchen
Modular Kitchen—Alternate Angle

Smooth white cabinets and black granite countertops make this modular kitchen a snazzy affair. Task lights embedded under cabinets and ample space for moving around are added advantages.

Simple yet sharp master bedroom

Parent's Bedroom - Picture 2 homify Modern style bedroom bedroom
Parent's Bedroom—Picture 2

A simple yet elegant bed and a fashionable white and mirror wall panel behind it make the master bedroom inviting. The lavish use of white is relaxing, while the pops of maroon breaks the monotony here.


Space for everything

Parent's Bedroom - Picture 1 homify Modern style bedroom bedroom
Parent's Bedroom—Picture 1

We love how the wall opposite the bed has been smartly utilised to accommodate a sleek TV unit and a minimalist study station. The window seat is perfect for soaking in the view of the city and lazing with a book. 

Charming bedroom for daughter

Daughter's Bedroom - Picture 1 homify Modern style bedroom Purple/Violet girl's bedroom
Daughter's Bedroom—Picture 1

The daughter occupies a beautiful bedroom that uses white and purple for a feminine and elegant look. The decor is minimal and the furniture is simple, yet there is ample comfort.

Quirky study station

Daughter's Bedroom - Picture 2 homify Minimalist bedroom Purple/Violet girl's bedroom
Daughter's Bedroom—Picture 2

The irregular shape of the white study station stands out brilliantly against the dark grey recess here. The lighting is optimal yet not harsh on the eyes.

Blue and white for the son

Son's Bedroom - Picture 1 homify Minimalist bedroom Blue boy's bedroom
Son's Bedroom—Picture 1

Generous amounts of bright white pair with a blue throw and blue cushions to make the son’s bedroom soothing yet lively. Neat and simple lines add to the comfort factor here.

Beautiful feature wall

Son's Bedroom - Picture 2 homify Modern style bedroom White boy's bedroom
Son's Bedroom—Picture 2

Dark blue defines the beauty of the feature wall that holds the minimal TV unit and a shelf overhead for decorative display.

Space and depth

Son's Bedroom - Picture 3 homify Minimalist bedroom Wood White boy's bedroom
Son's Bedroom—Picture 3

Lavish use of white and the smart layout make the son’s bedroom appear big and deep. Note how smartly the nook at the end has been used to house a compact study station. It is close to a large window and receives ample sunlight.

