7 tips for measuring the staircase

According to building regulations in India, staircase width should be at least 36 inches. However, whether this measurement is wide enough depends on how the staircase will be secured, either with railings or enclosed walls. It also depends on function of the stairs, of course. Will there be enough for you to help grandma up the stairs… don't forget to think of your personal needs or you will regret it.

Just increasing the staircase width by 4 inches to 40 inches can make life a lot easier on the stairs. However, if both you and another person need to go up or down the stairs at the same time, the ideal staircase width would be about 48 inches. We wouldn't recommend anything wider than that as it will become unnecessarily expensive and be a waste of space.