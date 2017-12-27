An elegant home with a stylish bedroom in Hyderabad

A home should always be comfortable and functional. Having decor elements just for the show is an unnecessary expense. Each element in your home should have a purpose. Whether it is a chandelier or a rose gold vase, a decor item without a purpose is useless. The Regalias India's interior designers and decorators have created a stunning effect by combining art with the usual furniture pieces. Designed for Mrs. Kritika and located in Hyderabad, this home is one of a kind cocoon that is ideal for relaxing and living in. Let’s take a look!
The modern artwork on the wall behind the bed creates a stunning effect. The beautiful painting takes up the entire space behind the bed. This is quite an unusual choice because most homeowners pick either a textured wall or a painted wall instead of something such as this. The bed frame sues a leather-upholstered headboard in white. Although there is no one colour used, the combination of colours paints an elegant picture. In one corner of the bedroom is a dedicated desk, for whenever you feel like sneaking in a bit of a work during a day off. An ergonomically designed chair is also provided for comfort. The wall-mounted wooden shelves are useful for storing books and magazines.
From this angle, we can see that there is much more to the classic bedroom than just a bed and a table. The opposite end has a set of large windows. The double curtains, with a white curtain in the back and beige designer curtains in the front, allow the homeowner to regulate the sunlight coming into the room. An Indian seating area has been provided, with upholstery that matches the bed linen. This is the perfect corner for enjoying a cup of tea or coffee in the morning with the daily newspaper.
The TV has been placed in an in-built shelf designed specifically for the TV. This keeps the wires and other unnecessary clutter out of sight. A wooden cabinet is provided for storage, eight below the TV. On one side is the dressing area, with a long mirror and a beautiful brown chair. The classy bedroom has beautiful wooden doors that lead to the modern bathroom and the other parts of the home. The wardrobe looks like a part of the room, with grey paneling. The almost secret wardrobe keeps clothes and accessories out of sight. The small planters in the room add a dash of green, which is quite refreshing.The beautiful home gives us so many goals for redecorating or even decorating our houses and apartment. The simplicity and elegance is stunning. The designers have used functional elements in the entire home without going overboard with the decor and colours.