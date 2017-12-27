An elegant home with a stylish bedroom in Hyderabad

The TV has been placed in an in-built shelf designed specifically for the TV. This keeps the wires and other unnecessary clutter out of sight. A wooden cabinet is provided for storage, eight below the TV. On one side is the dressing area, with a long mirror and a beautiful brown chair. The classy bedroom has beautiful wooden doors that lead to the modern bathroom and the other parts of the home. The wardrobe looks like a part of the room, with grey paneling. The almost secret wardrobe keeps clothes and accessories out of sight. The small planters in the room add a dash of green, which is quite refreshing.The beautiful home gives us so many goals for redecorating or even decorating our houses and apartment. The simplicity and elegance is stunning. The designers have used functional elements in the entire home without going overboard with the decor and colours.8 ideas for using stone in modern bathrooms