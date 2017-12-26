A regal and stylish Hyderabad home that impresses at every step

The bedroom is decorated beautifully with simple elements. The grey wallpaper is visually pleasing and not hard on the eyes. A simple wall-mounted bookshelf is placed above the study table for storing books. The beautiful art work on the walls highlights the homeowner’s love for modern art. The rest of the room uses elements of wood in different ways, which is elegant and not over the top. The doors have also been made of wood, but with the different finish on each door, none of them look similar.Stay tuned for even more innovative home ideas.10 ways to make your kitchen look modern