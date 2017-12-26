A regal and stylish Hyderabad home that impresses at every step

The elegant and majestic decor in this home is awe-inspiring. With each step we take into this stunning house, we see how the designers have put in an incredible amount of effort to create a home that is stunning, comfortable and cozy. Designed by Regalia's India interiors & infrastructure for Mr. Manish Patel, these interior designers & decorators in Hyderabad have worked magic on this apartment.
At first glance, the modern kitchen and dining area might look simple. But when you look closely, you can see how each beautiful decor pieces create a harmonious area for cooking and eating. The kitchen has been kept small and efficient, to utilize the space efficiently. The dining table is a unique design, with beautiful black chairs that contrast well with the white marble table top.
This elegant bedroom is designed keeping in mind the comfortable atmosphere required in a bedroom. The colour scheme is simple and elegant, using shades of gold and beige to highlight each aspect of the room. The cream wallpaper contrasts wonderfully with the wooden flooring. A window, with beige curtains, is placed behind the bed. This is the perfect place to soak in some natural light. A set of shelves and a study table has also been provided in case you feel like doing some work.
The entryway is no less stunning as compared to the rest of the house. The main door of the house is made of matte finish wood, which gives it an earthy charm. The living area has a delicate lamp hanging from the ceiling. The TV wall unit is made of wood, but the overall finish is lighter as compared to the floor. The back light in the TV unit lights up the entire room. The rest of the decor has been kept simple and down to earth, to highlight the elegant colour scheme.
Looking at the living area from another angle, all we see is plush decor that we just want to sink into. This beautiful sofa is absolutely gorgeous. It is soft and fluffy and great for relaxing after a long day at work. The beige of the sofa contrasts well with the pastel throw pillows. The center table is unusual and catches our eye instantly because of the shape. Overall, the living area looks like it has been designed to focus on comfort rather than anything else.
The bedroom is decorated beautifully with simple elements. The grey wallpaper is visually pleasing and not hard on the eyes. A simple wall-mounted bookshelf is placed above the study table for storing books. The beautiful art work on the walls highlights the homeowner's love for modern art. The rest of the room uses elements of wood in different ways, which is elegant and not over the top. The doors have also been made of wood, but with the different finish on each door, none of them look similar.