A simple yet exquisite home in Hyderabad

This unique and classic sitting room is all about elegance. The soft pastel color of the sofa, makes the room look pleasing and inviting. The choice of lighting is unusual yet works very well with all other elements around the room. The carpet adds a softer touch to the room but the geometrical pattern on it adds a fun element. The soft furnishings and the wooden partition match and bring harmony to the design. The accent pillows work very well to bring a softer look and feel to the room. The grey pillow does just enough to bring some contrast to all the browns in the room. The partition is multi-functional as it also serves as a shelf that can hold some knock-knacks or books.