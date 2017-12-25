A simple yet exquisite home in Hyderabad

A home that is elegant, cheerful and unique is what you have here. The Regalias India's Interior Designers and Decorators have done an amazing job to take this simple home and convert it to looking classy and stylish. By using soft undertones and inter spacing them with wood and darker elements for accents, they have the perfect combination of a beautiful and functional home. They have also managed to use some unique and cool lighting accents which add an additional element of design. Having thought about every small element, the detailing complements the thoughtful use of color and space. By combining a few traditional elements and integrating them with some modern pieces, the house presents its own individual and unique character.
This unique and classic sitting room is all about elegance. The soft pastel color of the sofa, makes the room look pleasing and inviting. The choice of lighting is unusual yet works very well with all other elements around the room. The carpet adds a softer touch to the room but the geometrical pattern on it adds a fun element. The soft furnishings and the wooden partition match and bring harmony to the design. The accent pillows work very well to bring a softer look and feel to the room. The grey pillow does just enough to bring some contrast to all the browns in the room. The partition is multi-functional as it also serves as a shelf that can hold some knock-knacks or books.
This modern dining room serves several purposes including being the perfect space for gatherings and parties. While you can imagine family dinners quite easily in this spacious yet functional 6-seater table, what is wonderful is that it seems larger. The off-white carpet beneath it brings all the elements together. The grey chairs work very well to combine the several elements in the room. The ceiling is done up in a darker shade and the false ceiling is in a contrast white shade. Any room will only benefit with extra lighting as it adds a certain warmth and elegance to space. The distinctive feature in the room must be the bulb-shaped lights which hang over the wonderful table.
The warm cream color on the wall is an elegant and a sophisticated choice for the room. With a panel of the same color hanging on the opposite wall, it is the perfect way to bring harmony in design. A sink against the wall makes it functional and the mirror above it creates the right illusions of space and design. The addition of greenery in the room brightens and cheers up the room while the minimalist shelf below the sink is perfect for storage.while the lighting takes the experience to the next level.