8 toxic things to eliminate from your bedrooms to stay healthy

You might wonder how a mattress that you have been using for so long can affect your health! The fact is that every mattress has a recommended life span. It’s usually mentioned in the manufacturer’s guarantee card that comes with the mattress at the time of purchase. However, over a length of time, we lose track of the expiry date, which could result in the mattress not offering the support that it should. If you find that you have a back pain that persists or can’t sleep comfortably for days on end, it may be time to replace your mattress.

Another factor to be aware of is that mattresses attract dirt, dust mites and bacteria over the years, and unless you get rid of them, they can cause skin or respiratory allergies. Vacuum your mattress periodically to remove dust mites, or get a professional to steam clean it to disinfect it thoroughly. If you prefer to use natural or home remedies, try to air out the mattress in the sun for a couple of hours every month. Baking soda is great for getting rid of odours and disinfecting. Dust some on your mattress and let it sit for a couple of hours before you vacuum it off.