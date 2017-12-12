8 toxic things to eliminate from your bedrooms to stay healthy

Do you wake up every morning not feeling at your best, or do you fall ill frequently? The cause could be the toxic environment in your bedroom. Although we clean our rooms regularly, bedrooms need special attention since we use them to rest and refresh ourselves. An unhealthy environment in the bedroom can cause allergies that affect our health, and most of the time we might be unaware of it.
In this ideabook, we highlight 8 toxic things in the bedroom and provide remedies on how you can minimize their effects. Take note and include these tasks in your cleaning schedule.
You might wonder how a mattress that you have been using for so long can affect your health! The fact is that every mattress has a recommended life span. It’s usually mentioned in the manufacturer’s guarantee card that comes with the mattress at the time of purchase. However, over a length of time, we lose track of the expiry date, which could result in the mattress not offering the support that it should. If you find that you have a back pain that persists or can’t sleep comfortably for days on end, it may be time to replace your mattress.
Another factor to be aware of is that mattresses attract dirt, dust mites and bacteria over the years, and unless you get rid of them, they can cause skin or respiratory allergies. Vacuum your mattress periodically to remove dust mites, or get a professional to steam clean it to disinfect it thoroughly. If you prefer to use natural or home remedies, try to air out the mattress in the sun for a couple of hours every month. Baking soda is great for getting rid of odours and disinfecting. Dust some on your mattress and let it sit for a couple of hours before you vacuum it off.
Like with your mattress, pillows tend to lose their firmness and shape over time. Besides disturbing your sleep as the pillow is not as comfortable, the lack of support could affect the health of your spine, head neck and shoulders. Pillows tend to accumulate dirt, bacteria and dust mites, which can cause allergies. It’s not enough to wash the covers once a week. The pillows need to be thoroughly cleaned as well. If you have fibre-fill pillows, you can put them in your washing machine. For foam pillows, vacuum them on both sides to get rid of bacteria or dust mites. Alternatively, you can expose them to the sun for a few hours, or if you have a clothes dryer, you can tumble dry your foam pillows at a low-heat setting.
Carpets and rugs tend to accumulate the most dirt and dust since they are on the floor. However, you can’t avoid them in your bedroom as they bring a warm and cosy feel. They look great in classic style bedrooms.As far as possible, don’t install wall-to-wall carpets that are not easy to clean thoroughly. Vacuum smaller carpets and rugs regularly to remove dirt, dust and bacteria. Sprinkle them with baking soda and vacuum after a few hours. If you have a steam cleaner, use it to disinfect your carpet.
Although we like to leave our windows open to ventilate the bedroom, it might not be a good idea to do this in all seasons. During certain months of the year, the environment outside your home is filled with pollen, dust and other allergens that enter the bedroom through the windows and make you sick. When the weather conditions are unsuitable, keep the bedroom windows closed, and if you must open them, draw the curtains to create a layer of protection.
Not all types of plants are suitable for the bedroom. While you can use some plants to improve the air quality in your bedroom, you need to ensure that the plants are well-maintained. For instance, overwatering can cause mould to grow, lead to respiratory allergies. This doesn’t mean that you should get rid of the plants in your bedroom, as they do contribute to the relaxing setting. Just take care to water them correctly so that the top layer of soil is always dry.
Make sure you choose the perfect plants for bedrooms!
While we all love our pets, sometimes, they could be the reason that we fall ill frequently. If you invite your pets for a cuddle on the bed, chances are that they will bring with them dander, dust, pollen, bacteria and other microorganisms that cause allergies. It’s best to have a separate bed for your pets to minimize the risk of infestation. If you can’t resist cuddling with them, regularly vacuum and disinfect your mattress to stay healthy.
Cluttered bedrooms tend to accumulate more dust. Get rid of things that you don’t use, and build sufficient storage so that everything can be arranged, preferably behind a door to keep it dust-free. This way, your bedroom will look neat, and you will stay healthy.
See some images of minimalist bedrooms to get inspired to keep your bedroom clutter-free.
When cleaning the bedrooms, using heavy-duty or toxic chemicals can affect the quality of air inside the room. Read the labels when you buy products off the shelf to ensure that they do not contain harmful agents. Preferably, you should opt for eco-friendly products that are biodegradable. Of course, if you like homemade remedies, you can make your own cleaning solution with a quarter-cup of baking soda, half-cup of vinegar and two litres of water.
For Indian homes, we also have tips on how to get rid of mosquitoes in your home.