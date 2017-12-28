A gorgeous Mumbai home for a modern Indian family

If you wish to live in style, all you need are some good materials, beautiful furniture, and creative ideas! Or else, professionals like the interior designers and decorators at Space Design Group can help you out, just like they did for this Mumbai residence. Soft neutral hues, classy furnishing, plush textiles and sensible layouts make this home a must see. Charming wall decor, stylish tables and benches, dreamy curtains and elegant lighting are the highlights of this property. Decorative mirrors, attractive vases, and stunning wall panels are highly effective too.
The lack of unnecessary internal walls ensures that the formal living area merges seamlessly with the dining and the entertainment space. Pretty lights and uniformity of colours enhance the open and airy look.
This very classic yet modern living room boasts of a gleaming floor, stylish lighting, elegant wall panels and lots of creams and browns. The overall effect is cosy and warm. The furniture is very trendy and the paintings lend character here.
Soft cream hues dominate this living area, be it on the floor, the ceiling, the walls or the modern sofas. But the bold red and black cushions make for lively contrast here. Sheer drapes, neat wooden tables and a beautiful mirror on the wall complete the relaxing mood here.
This cream and wood hall is livened up with elegant lights and a classy granite wall panel with a decorative mirror. The sleek and stylish wooden table under the mirror is a very visually arresting piece.
Wood, grey and white make for a very sophisticated colour palette in this room. A stylish chair with an easel has been positioned near the large window to indulge in artistic passions. And the beautiful white table and the tall vases on this side make a classy statement. The floral artwork and the bust are artsy attractions.
Black, grey and white were the choices for this very bold and fashionable bedroom. A charming wall panel behind the bed, plush linen and a stylish study station complete the look here.
Sleek lines and a mix of cabinets and shelves make this study unit a very chic affair. The indirect lighting, the artefacts, and the wall-mounted structure impress at once.
