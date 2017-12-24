A sophisticated and elegant home in Hyderabad

Using a color palette that converts this home from plain to glamorous, the designer has created magic with textures, elements and unique design features throughout this house. Regalias India's Interior designers and decorators from Hyderabad have designed this home splendidly to combine style, elegance,and functionality. The extensive yet subtle tones of wood throughout the home bring a sense of harmony which makes this home pleasing and stylish.
This warm and welcoming home is accentuated by the wonderful checkered separator. Not only does it look elegant, but it serves the purpose of separating the rooms without making them look smaller. The soft color of the sofa keeps the room looking simple, classic and graceful.
The wood floors make this room stylish and comfortable. The warm undertones accentuate the design. The fancy looking fan brings out the wood accents and is functional as well. The simple yet wonderful wall unit houses the TV and the books. The white walls bring the whole look together. By using open shelves, the designer has created the perfect illusion of space.
This wonderful space seems inviting and ready for several parties and get-together. While the table can seat four, the additional seating near the kitchen counter works to extend the space. The wooden table and the warm colors on the wall, keep the look simple and minimalist. The unique and stylish dining room is perfect for the family. The white dome light in the center adds a sense of intrigue while complementing the wood and dark tones.
This extremely efficient and stylish kitchen invites you in to cook those amazing meals. The counter seems to extend thanks to a perfectly well-organized space with a slot of every possible gadget. With everything out of the way, there is enough space for you to work around the kitchen without bumping into one and another. The choice of colors is consistent with everything in the house. The unique lighting in the shape of cloches keeps it consistent with the room. The large wooden cabinets nestle the fridge making the kitchen look clean and consistent. The color whitecap a smaller space and gives you the liberty to furnish your home without restrictions.
The lighter undertones through the house continue into the bedroom keeping it looking like a simple, classic, and well-designed room. The choice of color for the wardrobes is perfect as it seems to complement the lighter shades all around. The patterned wall against the head of the bed is partitioned and the artwork is minimalist yet perfect for the room. The false ceilings hide additional lighting and they help to give a warm glow to the room.