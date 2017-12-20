Your browser is out-of-date.

An elegant two-storey house with loads of style

Justwords Justwords
Col Prabhakar's house, Myriadhues Myriadhues Modern kitchen
If you are looking to renovate your home but have no idea about design concepts or costs involved, it is always advisable to take the help of interior design and infrastructure specialists. They can visualize the kind of home you want, keep costs within a budget and make you a home you would be proud to live in. Given below is Colonel Prabhakar’s house. This was a project by the architects at Myriad Hues, located in Bangalore.The thing to notice about this house is the exceptionally clever use of shapes and space– starting from the entrance, living room, kitchen and backyard.

Softly lighted exterior

East elevation Myriadhues Passive house Bricks Brown home design,house design,house elevation
The simple lines of this elegant house design are heightened by using ample lighting in the front porch and a large number of large glass windows all around the house.

Cosy and ethnic living area

Living room Myriadhues Country style living room home design,house design
Luxurious hand-carved traditional wooden chairs with a chandelier and handwoven rug gives this stylish living room a very ethnic Indian look. The chandelier compliments the lattice-work ceiling which seems to run through the house, accentuating the kind of lights used for decor. Big floor tiles make it appear spacious and the brick-wall gives a subtle feel of rusticity. A spiral staircase also adds oodles of style.

Conceptual kitchen

Kitchen cum family Myriadhues Modern kitchen kitchen design,kitchen ideas
The concept of rusticity runs through the modern kitchen area too, with black floor tiles, brick walls, chimney hob and a large wooden swing that hangs from a paneled ceiling. Plenty of pendant lights cover the open-plan kitchen area making it a bright and happy place to work in. The other things to note are the abundance of bench-top and storage space provided.

High ceilings

Jack-arch roof Myriadhues Roof house design,home design
Feeling of space is emphasized by enormous high ceilings and here we see its proper utilization. The high walls are interspersed with little rectangular holes that underline the pattern of the lattice ceiling panels. The 5-globe chandelier that hangs half-way down the room lights up the space. The slight curves on the brick ceiling adds to the exclusive design of the house.including placements of wall lights and a simple chandelier. The brick-wall is carried up to the ceiling along with the lattice ceiling panels.

The first-floor landing

Passage Myriadhues Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs hall way,passage
The contemporary landing area shows the amount of thought that has gone behind this beautifully designed home. The stark rectangular and square shapes of walls and ceilings are interspersed with huge glass windows that makes ample use of daylight in the area. The curves on the ceilings are matched with the slightly curved railing design that brings relief to our eyes.

Backyard delight

Veranda and garden Myriadhues Front yard
The openness of a beautiful backyard veranda is the special feature here. This is the ideal place to spend many a pleasant evening just to enjoy the cool breeze and gaze upon a well-maintained garden. Outdoor lights have been placed discreetly on the brick pillars and little seats created all around the veranda area for seating purposes or to place your favorite little plants on.If you like this home tour, you are sure to like this one too.9 stylish and modern kitchens in Bangalore

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


