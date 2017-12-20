An elegant two-storey house with loads of style

If you are looking to renovate your home but have no idea about design concepts or costs involved, it is always advisable to take the help of interior design and infrastructure specialists. They can visualize the kind of home you want, keep costs within a budget and make you a home you would be proud to live in. Given below is Colonel Prabhakar’s house. This was a project by the architects at Myriad Hues, located in Bangalore.The thing to notice about this house is the exceptionally clever use of shapes and space– starting from the entrance, living room, kitchen and backyard.