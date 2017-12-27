Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 splendid ideas to give your living room a fresh new feel for 2018

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

homify has the best registered professionals in the team and they can provide great ideas for transforming your present room into a modern and wonderful space. These ideas have proved to be really helpful and useful for decorating a small or large room. The ideas provided here are innovative and new and we are sure that they will be able to inspire you.

Check out the images below and see how beautifully the room decor can be done for remodelling a space:

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

1.      When you are thinking about the décor of the walls of the room, it is not necessary that they have the same colour and pattern. You can select from varying tones and textures, which might vary from stone coatings to light colours and dark shades. This style will impart a modern appearance to the room.

E2 LIVING ROOM arQing Minimalist living room
arQing

E2 LIVING ROOM

arQing
arQing
arQing

2.      Check out the lighting in the living room – this will include both artificial and natural light.

Einfamilienhaus Essen, Luna Homestaging Luna Homestaging Modern living room
Luna Homestaging

Luna Homestaging
Luna Homestaging
Luna Homestaging

3.      Try mixing different styles. Your room can have a modern image and appearance by combining objects in varying styles. For instance, the coffee table in modern design will be in sharp contrast to the Persian carpet or the antique item in the room. The overall impact to the place will be great!

homify Classic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4.      When you have a small room in the house, use white colour for painting the walls in the room. This helps in creating an illusion of luminosity and spaciousness.

Casa P 29, Ambás Arquitectos Ambás Arquitectos Modern living room
Ambás Arquitectos

Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos
Ambás Arquitectos

5.      Ensure that the layout of the room is optimal. There should be enough space for movement in the room.

Penthouse Hacienda, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern living room
Olivia Aldrete Haas

Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas
Olivia Aldrete Haas

6.      For room décor, if possible include some kind of art form. This helps in creating an impression of great style and taste.


homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

7.      If you are looking for an element which provides warmth and cosiness, there is no better alternative than wood for the same. Whether you have a large room or small one, do not hesitate in using wood in the décor of the room.

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style living room Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

8.      If you want to transform your basic and ordinary looking room to an elegant setup, you can look to install a stylish piece of TV furniture or some elegant lamps in the room for bringing in sophisticated design and appeal to the place.

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

9.      Check out the large numbers of cushions that are placed on the sofa in the room. These help in, creating a cosy ambience. The cushions should be in different colours for best results.

Casa Palenque, Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Minimalist living room Purple/Violet
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.
Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V.

10.      For imparting a fresh look to a room, try using neutral colours for the furniture.

PROYECTO NN23, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Modern living room
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

11.      When you have frequent family reunions, you need to have a separate room or place for the same. The best furniture for these places is a comfortable sofa, where the whole family can sit together and enjoy and chat.

Departamento Quintas del Mar, el interior el interior Modern living room Wood White
el interior

el interior
el interior
el interior

12.      When it comes to room décor and designing, flooring plays an important role. Various kinds of materials can be used in the flooring of a room, including tiles, wood, carpet and even combination of different materials.

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern living room
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

13.      There are many decorative details which impart a sense of style to every room. It is not necessary to have many decorative items in the room. However, the ones that are there should be able to add to the warmth and aesthetics of the room.

SHOWROOM LUXOREMA, LUXOREMA LUXOREMA Eclectic style living room
LUXOREMA

LUXOREMA
LUXOREMA
LUXOREMA

14.      In case your room is a small one, see that there is abundant entry of natural light in the space. The room décor should have neutral tones. Also, the walls and textiles in the room should have colour details that are just right.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Eclectic style living room
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

15.      Do not miss the beauty of plants for room décor. They bring in sense of life in the room.

Últimos trabajos, Spazio3Design Spazio3Design Modern living room
Spazio3Design

Últimos trabajos

Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design
Spazio3Design

16.      A modern décor trend on the wall is in the form of wood paneling. When done in the right manner, it looks just fabulous.

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern living room
KAUS

KAUS
KAUS
KAUS

17.      Try experimenting with strong and vibrant colours. Show your courage and use them in the best way possible!

Proyecto Departamento Gusi, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Eclectic style living room
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

18.      The balanced combination of vibrant and soft colours can help in creating a magical effect in the room and enhance the décor of the place significantly.

RESIDENCIA DIANA, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern living room Wood-Plastic Composite White
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

19.      Try installing carpets in the room, which have interesting textures and patterns. This helps in adding personality and charm to your room.

PROYECTOS, FLAM RUGS FLAM RUGS Modern living room
FLAM RUGS

FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS
FLAM RUGS

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

20.      The central fireplace and the multifunctional room look really nice. The furniture and the overall décor of the place speak of sophistication and elegance.

Casa 57 Casa Fuerte, Prototipo Arquitectos Prototipo Arquitectos Modern living room
Prototipo Arquitectos

Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos
Prototipo Arquitectos

Try implementing these ideas in your small room and see the difference that comes to the place immediately.

20 inspiring garden designs for small houses
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments below!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks