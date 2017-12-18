A modern and minimalist home in Hyderabad

The MHV 202 home, designed by Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio, Interior Architects in Hyderabad, is a treat for those who love simple and elegant home décor. Each room is decorated with the utmost care and by creating a combination of colours that is soothing to the eyes. Let us take a tour through this elegant and minimalistic home that is definitely a homeowner’s dream come true.
In any modern home, the kitchen should have all the modern accessories to make cooking a wonderful experience. This stylish kitchen ticks all the boxes. The back splash uses white and coloured tiles. The cabinets are simple and dark brown in colour, which makes them look elegant. A granite counter top in white creates the perfect contrast with the brown fittings.
The beautiful living room is decorated using the idea of minimalism. The designers have used white, along with wood to create a stunning effect. The textured wall behind the TV, peppered with a floral design is truly unique. We also love the two sedater cream sofa that looks incredibly cozy.
The kids’ room is straight out of a fairy tale. The cute colour scheme and enchanting décor is a dream come true for any young child. The ceiling is white and sky blue, with neatly concealed lighting. One of the walls is dedicated to the wardrobe, while the other wall has a tree mural in white and blue. And to create a neat space, wall-mounted shelves have been provided for storage.
This cozy living area looks like a hotel’s reception area because it is decorated with such elegant elements. The sofa features floral designs and leather upholstery, which is a very chic combination. The wall behind the sofa has a stylish tree decal. The opposite side of the room features a stunning wooden cabinet, along with art work on the wall that creates a great atmosphere in the room.
This stylish bedroom uses the usual design elements, but in a different way. Instead of using the wallpaper on the bedroom walls, the designers have used it on the ceiling, giving the room a completely different look. The bed uses white leather upholstery, which looks extremely rich and elegant. One entire wall is filled with a wooden wardrobe.
The room decor in this unique bedroom results in a gorgeous space. We love the rose gold stained glass cupboard doors. These doors are one of a kind doors designed by the decorators. It changes the entire way the room looks by elevating it to a different level altogether.
The neat, minimalist kitchen has all the modern appliances necessary for a home chef to cook delicious meals. The white and black colour scheme is executed beautifully. The back splash uses textured tiles that lend the kitchen an industrial style look. The wall-mounted drawers, for storage, have been kept simple and functional.For more exciting home and interior ideas, be with us on the next tour! 20 amazing Indian kitchen designs