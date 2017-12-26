Your browser is out-of-date.

20 inspiring garden designs for small houses

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
homify Modern conservatory Marble Beige
For people who live in an apartment or small house it is not always possible to have a large garden. However, one can still create a beautiful garden even with little space. Today's ideabook is based on the concept of small gardens which can be adjusted according to the available area. So make sure that you get inspired by these 20 images and create your very own natural area soon.

1. In the corridors

Showroom Love Tiles 2015- Espaço residencial, Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA Rita Glória Interior Design unipessoal LDA Commercial spaces Exhibition centres
A beautiful narrow garden with pebbles and shrubs can be created in the corridor instantly.

2. With small sources

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
Similar looking wall mounted planters are also a great way of adding a bit of green way to your house.

3. A green wall

Living Room, Dotto Francesco consulting Green Dotto Francesco consulting Green Interior landscaping
In case you want something more dynamic than creating a green wall is an excellent option.

4. Versatile

homify Modern conservatory Marble Beige
Instead of one green wall building two will allow you to create a versatile ambiance.

5. With glass screen

Cobertura Duplex Edificio Mandarim - Condomínio Peninsula, Cadore Arquitetura Cadore Arquitetura Modern conservatory
To make an indoor garden look grand you can add glass screens around the area.

6. Recycling furniture

Canna , Grupa Bio3 Grupa Bio3 Scandinavian style garden
Using old furniture as planters is another great way to add natural elements in the house.


7. On the stairs

Residencia Tepoztlán, Olivia Aldrete Haas Olivia Aldrete Haas Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lining your staircase with potted plants will not only mark the area but will also make it look beautiful.

8. A bright garden

Brooklin, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
You can even create a garden beneath the staircase and make it look bright by using proper light fixtures.

9. In the hall

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
If you have a wide hallway then creating a stone garden is advisable.

10. Vertical garden

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
It is not always necessary to create a green wall instead you can build a long and narrow patch of vertical garden.

11. In the kitchen

Лофтик в Михновке. Финальный вариант, 3D GROUP 3D GROUP Industrial style kitchen Copper/Bronze/Brass Brown
The best way to add greenery within the kitchen is by using potted plants especially of different herbs.

12. Two in one

homify Eclectic style kitchen
Another way to add plants in your kitchen is by using wall mounted planters. Hear the designer has incorporated edible flowers.

13. In the bedroom

Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
The designer of this room has replaced the traditional headboard with a natural focal wall.

14. Corner setting

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bedroom
You can even create a corner garden to relax and enjoy the outdoor view.

15. In the bathroom

Loft do DJ Renata Ratier - CASA COR MS 2014, Gabriela Pereira Gabriela Pereira Eclectic style bathroom
A vertical wall can also be incorporated in the bathroom to give a tropical feel.

16. Behind the sink

Haras da Aldeia - Aldeia da Serra - SP, Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores Daniela Zuffo Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style bathroom
Another place in the bathroom where you can incorporate plants is behind the sink.

17. In a tiny courtyard

Lennox Gardens, Maxmar Construction LTD Maxmar Construction LTD Minimalist conservatory
Plants like creepers can be used in tiny courtyards to add a touch of nature.

18. On the balcony

APP | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
In case you have a balcony then a similar looking wood and pebble garden is highly recommended.

19. On the terrace

Rear Garden homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Rear Garden

A fenced garden with custom planters is ideal for large spaces like the terrace.

20. On the facade

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Using large marble planters near your main entrance is another way to create small exterior garden.

Which one of these gardens inspired you the most?


