20 inspiring garden designs for small houses

For people who live in an apartment or small house it is not always possible to have a large garden. However, one can still create a beautiful garden even with little space. Today's ideabook is based on the concept of small gardens which can be adjusted according to the available area. So make sure that you get inspired by these 20 images and create your very own natural area soon.
A beautiful narrow garden with pebbles and shrubs can be created in the corridor instantly.
Similar looking wall mounted planters are also a great way of adding a bit of green way to your house.
In case you want something more dynamic than creating a green wall is an excellent option.
Instead of one green wall building two will allow you to create a versatile ambiance.
To make an indoor garden look grand you can add glass screens around the area.
Using old furniture as planters is another great way to add natural elements in the house.
Lining your staircase with potted plants will not only mark the area but will also make it look beautiful.
You can even create a garden beneath the staircase and make it look bright by using proper light fixtures.
It is not always necessary to create a green wall instead you can build a long and narrow patch of vertical garden.
The best way to add greenery within the kitchen is by using potted plants especially of different herbs.
Another way to add plants in your kitchen is by using wall mounted planters. Hear the designer has incorporated edible flowers.
The designer of this room has replaced the traditional headboard with a natural focal wall.
You can even create a corner garden to relax and enjoy the outdoor view.
A vertical wall can also be incorporated in the bathroom to give a tropical feel.
Another place in the bathroom where you can incorporate plants is behind the sink.
Plants like creepers can be used in tiny courtyards to add a touch of nature.
In case you have a balcony then a similar looking wood and pebble garden is highly recommended.
A fenced garden with custom planters is ideal for large spaces like the terrace.
Using large marble planters near your main entrance is another way to create small exterior garden.
