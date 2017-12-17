A bright and colourful home in Hyderabad

Quirky is not a statement – it is an attitude: only those who have it can use it effectively. As has been done in this home that is a delight to the senses. It is fun. It is uplifting. It has a truly unique character with its unexpected bursts of colour, kitschy little touches and floral surprises. This home is designed by Rhythm and Emphasis Design Studio, Interior Architects in Hyderabad and is a study on how sleek and modern can be married with pop colours and funky design elements.
You could be forgiven for wondering if this is a home or an art studio. The bright blue art wall sets the tone for the whole room. The entertainment unit with its sleek wooden design is contrasted by the red kitsch art on the wall around it. The sofa holds an array of colourful cushions that fit perfectly with the overall design of this bold living room.
The classic dining room contains a fusion of elements – from classic brass curios on the walls to antique coloured lamps, chairs upholstered in a floral design, simple dining table and a vintage fan. The highlight of this well-curated room is a bright blue chair – a comfortable looking wide chair, the placement of which creates a little surprise element in the design.
An area off the living room is converted into a peaceful pooja room which is framed by a brass hanging bell. The bright yellow wall dominated by a painting that combines an Om with Ganesh forms the focal point of this elegant pooja room.
Even the balcony becomes a showcase for the theme of the decor as one side of the wall bears an artistic impression of an old-style scooter in beaten metal. This is perfectly framed by the earthen wall tiles, the wood panels on the ceiling and a vintage fan.
The kitchen incorporates the quirkiness of the home with its turquoise cabinets and floral wall tiles. It is a spacious and modern kitchen with plenty of storage and well-designed cabinets.
The bedroom is an oasis of calm and serenity and the funky element is kept to a minimum here as the emphasis is on creating an artistically beautiful space. The lattice work on the headboard of the bed as well as wardrobe gives it a dainty look.
The second bedroom is more in keeping with the rest of the home as the geometric designs and the quirky furniture create a playful and fun space. Black and white forms a perfect backdrop to the unusual patterns on the wall and ceiling.
What better space to nurture a young mind that
dreams of being a race car driver? The race car bed and related imagery
throughout the room is the perfect decor for a young child to have hours of fun
in! Bring alive your own creative
in! Bring alive your own creative
interior ideas with our next home tour.