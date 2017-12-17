Your browser is out-of-date.

A bright and colourful home in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
3bhk lat interiors in fusion style with modern aesthetics, Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Loading admin actions …

Quirky is not a statement – it is an attitude: only those who have it can use it effectively. As has been done in this home that is a delight to the senses. It is fun. It is uplifting. It has a truly unique character with its unexpected bursts of colour, kitschy little touches and floral surprises. This home is designed by Rhythm and Emphasis Design Studio, Interior Architects in Hyderabad and is a study on how sleek and modern can be married with pop colours and funky design elements.

Colourful living room

Tv unit in the living room with a partition between living and dining area Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Tv unit in the living room with a partition between living and dining area

You could be forgiven for wondering if this is a home or an art studio. The bright blue art wall sets the tone for the whole room. The entertainment unit with its sleek wooden design is contrasted by the red kitsch art on the wall around it. The sofa holds an array of colourful cushions that fit perfectly with the overall design of this bold living room.

Artistic dining room

Drawing cum dining room Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Drawing cum dining room

The classic dining room contains a fusion of elements – from classic brass curios on the walls to antique coloured lamps, chairs upholstered in a floral design, simple dining table and a vintage fan. The highlight of this well-curated room is a bright blue chair – a comfortable looking wide chair, the placement of which creates a little surprise element in the design.

Elegant pooja room

Pooja room interiors Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Pooja room interiors

An area off the living room is converted into a peaceful pooja room which is framed by a brass hanging bell. The bright yellow wall dominated by a painting that combines an Om with Ganesh forms the focal point of this elegant pooja room.

Fun on the balcony

Balcony decoration Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Balcony decoration

Even the balcony becomes a showcase for the theme of the decor as one side of the wall bears an artistic impression of an old-style scooter in beaten metal. This is perfectly framed by the earthen wall tiles, the wood panels on the ceiling and a vintage fan.

Pretty in turquoise

Modern kitchen in turquoise blue and white combination Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Modern kitchen in turquoise blue and white combination

The kitchen incorporates the quirkiness of the home with its turquoise cabinets and floral wall tiles. It is a spacious and modern kitchen with plenty of storage and well-designed cabinets.

Beautiful bedroom

Master bedroom in contemporary style Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Master bedroom in contemporary style

The bedroom is an oasis of calm and serenity and the funky element is kept to a minimum here as the emphasis is on creating an artistically beautiful space. The lattice work on the headboard of the bed as well as wardrobe gives it a dainty look.


Playful bedroom

Guest bedroom in the flat Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Guest bedroom in the flat

The second bedroom is more in keeping with the rest of the home as the geometric designs and the quirky furniture create a playful and fun space. Black and white forms a perfect backdrop to the unusual patterns on the wall and ceiling.

Imaginative kids room

Kids bedroom with car theme Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
Kids bedroom with car theme

What better space to nurture a young mind that dreams of being a race car driver? The race car bed and related imagery throughout the room is the perfect decor for a young child to have hours of fun in! Bring alive your own creative
interior ideas with our next home tour.11 stylish kitchens to replicate

8 tips to make your small kitchen look bigger
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


