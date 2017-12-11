Your browser is out-of-date.

12 tricks that will increase the value of your house

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

The house is our refuge. It’s the place where we want to spend time with our family or rest after a busy day at work. Therefore, it’s very important to keep it in good condition always and to maintain it regularly so that we feel happy and comfortable in it.

In this ideabook, we will share 10 tricks that will make your home look more beautiful, thereby increasing its value, if you are thinking of selling or renting it. These ideas will also be useful to you when you want to make a good impression. Are you ready? Take note, and write down every detail as it will make an enormous difference, we guarantee it!

1. Paint your house in neutral tones to create a wonderful combination. Use grey, white and beige, as they always look good and never go out of style!

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

2. Fix damp spots or areas that are prone to excess moisture, as these will prevent major problems. Repair and clean the stains on the walls or floor.

Pent House 505, Arq Renny Molina Arq Renny Molina Modern living room
Arq Renny Molina

Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina
Arq Renny Molina

3. Keep your home always clean and fresh. Carpets and floors should be impeccable. This way, you will avoid allergies and keep the dust mites away.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern living room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

4. Pay attention to all electrical faults and repair them so that all the lights work correctly.

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern dining room
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

5. Replace any broken glass in the home, and clean all the glass so it looks shiny and new!

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Coro, Objetos DAC Objetos DAC Modern kitchen
Objetos DAC

Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC
Objetos DAC

6. Always let fresh air into the house. Ventilated rooms are the best way to ensure that the house is not filled with humidity and odours.

SÍTIO OURO PRETO, Beth Marquez Interiores Beth Marquez Interiores Rustic style bedroom
Beth Marquez Interiores

Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores
Beth Marquez Interiores


7. Use only basic elements for decoration. That way, the style will be more evident, and your home will look well designed.

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style dining room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

8. If the tiles are cracked or scratched, repair them so that the defects are unnoticeable. You can use a special paste to cover the imperfections.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

9. Paint and renew the exterior and interior walls, and if possible, decorate them with a few elements.

Residência em Jundiaí, Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores Rustic style conservatory
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores
Carol Abumrad Arquitetura e Interiores

10. The main entrance should be welcoming and make a good impression. The door should be in perfect condition.

Casa Guadalquivir, JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos
JORGE CORTÉS Arquitectos

11. Remember that the garage door should open without any problem. One of the best ways to ensure this is with regular maintenance.

Casa Santo Antônio, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Modern garage/shed
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

12. Do not accumulate objects! Get rid of things that are not used, and enjoy the spaciousness that it adds to your rooms.

PATIO I SA, SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura Modern garden Wood Wood effect
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura
SZTUKA Laboratorio Creativo de Arquitectura

Which of these tips did you find useful? Answer in the comments.


