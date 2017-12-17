Charming interiors for a Bangalore home

One can create a whole new world within the walls of one’s home by choosing the right kind of decor. It can be as imaginative, as quirky or stylish as you want it to be so that it transports you to an atmosphere that is at once soothing, joyful and uplifting. Here are some interiors that can really do all of that! Designed by Bro4you Online Services Private Limited, Interior Designers and Decorators in Bangalore who design projects in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune, these pictures show us some truly remarkable ideas in bringing your home alive.
The kitchen is an intimate space with clean and practical lines. The available space is brilliantly designed to make use of every inch without compromising on the aesthetics. This pretty U-shaped kitchen has dainty looking white flower pots that add a whimsical touch. The cabinets are done up in a very modern way and fit in everything a home maker would need.
This is a charming living room with some vintage-style furniture. The sofas look plush with its upholstered cushions. The coffee table is quite classic while a corner table has an antique design with a stow-away stool beneath it. A vintage style ceiling fan fits in perfectly with this decor in a brilliantly white room that has plenty of natural light flowing in from the large windows. At the far end, we can see an open kitchen with a snug coffee counter equipped with high chairs.
This space is reminiscent of an English cottage with its charming little library, classic fireplace and striped sofas. This is a perfect setting for an informal living room where the family can relax together. Every little detail adds character to the room – whether it is the dainty pink lamp shade, the painting above the fireplace, the quirky posters on the wall or the vintage design of the false ceiling. The space is brightened by the natural light flowing from the large window.
This elegant bedroom is done up in a classic European style with vintage wooden furniture. The wood of the flooring serves to highlight the beauty of the furniture. The bedstead looks regal with its carved legs and antique knobs. Two vintage birdcage lamps on the majestic dresser fit in perfectly with the rest of the décor. The white of the walls is the perfect counterfoil to the darkness of the wood.
There is a quintessentially feminine character to this bathroom with its pretty pink and white combination. It is a spacious bathroom that incorporates a bath tub, ample storage space and other conveniences. The ceramic washbasin and tub look sleek and the fittings are smart and modern. A large mirror dominates one side and creates an illusion of space and depth. The lighting from a row of embedded lights in the ceiling is perfect for a make-up session while also enhancing the prettiness of the space.Step in to ever more creative spaces with our next home tour.13 inspirational ideas for decorating a small living room