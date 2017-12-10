7 measurement tips to consider while designing your bedroom

In our homes, we spend the most time in our bedrooms, whether it’s for sleeping or relaxing. Therefore, it’s only logical that we design this room to make it comfortable and beautiful. Of course, a lot depends upon the size of the room and its layout, but in general, following a certain set of measurements such as the size of the bed and the passage space can go a long way towards designing a perfect bedroom.
In today’s ideabook, we give you some tips on choosing the right furniture and arrangement for your bedroom.
As we mentioned earlier, the arrangement of the space is influenced by the size of the bedroom. However, an important measurement to ensure that you can move around freely in your bedroom is to have 30-36 inches of passage space near the door as well as around the bed. Another small but pertinent measurement is the slipper rest space near the bed, which should ideally be around 30 inches in diameter.
Remember that you need to be able to walk to get to your bed, so make sure that you place the bed in a place where the ceiling height is at least 72 inches. Of course, this might seem irrelevant in an apartment or a house with a flat roof, but when you have a bedroom under a sloping roof or a loft apartment, it’s a vital measurement to consider.
A larger bed is more luxurious and comfortable. However, before you opt for the largest size, you need to consider the size of your bedroom and the area where you will place the bed. It’s no point getting a king-size bed, if you are going to bump into furniture or walls when you move around in the room. Choose wisely so that you don’t regret later.
For example, in a kids’ bedroom, a bunk bed might work better. In a small bedroom, twin beds or a standard 54x75” double bed would be ideal. If you have a large bedroom, a 60”x80” standard-size queen bed can be a charming addition, and if you are a taller person, who needs more legroom, you can either opt for a queen bed with larger length or choose a king-size bed. Before you buy, don’t forget to measure the area to make sure that you have the recommended passage space around the bed once it is placed.
A larger nightstand is useful as it can store your books, cosmetics and personal items, so that the bedroom looks tidy always. However, the size of the bedside tables or nightstands should not only match the size of the bed, but also be perfect for the space available for it. Measure the space between your bed and the corner wall to ensure that the nightstand fits comfortably into the space. Height is another important consideration for bedside furniture. They should ideally be the same level as the top of the mattress. Nightstands usually come in a standard height of 26-28 inches. However, you can get them in other sizes, or you can even mount them on the wall to adjust the height.
A chair is a necessity in every bedroom, as it provides a place where you can sit to read or even slip into a pair of shoes. Whether you get one or a pair, it’s best to use upholstered chairs. For a bigger or a classic-style bedroom, a chaise lounge is recommended as it adds elegance to the room. Once again, take care to choose a chair or chaise in the right size and preferably place it near a wall so that it doesn’t cram the circulation space in the room.
In smaller bedrooms, where there isn’t much wall space for a dresser, a chest of drawers might serve as a more functional option for storage, as they are taller and narrower than dressers. Measure your wall space and the width available after the recommended circulation to get the ideal size of a chest for your bedroom. You can find one in a style that matches the rest of your bedroom décor.
Whether you like the classic style with a carved dressing table or a modern bedroom dresser with a wall mounted mirror, dressers are another important feature in a bedroom, unless you are one of the lucky ones who has a large house with a separate walk-in closet. You need a wall against which the dresser can be arranged, so consider the passage space you need to have around the bed, and choose a dresser that is perfect for the remaining area near the wall. In the market, you will find dressers in varied widths and heights. Alternatively, you can get one custom made.
Nowadays, televisions are a part of almost every bedroom. On homify, you can also find ideas on how to place the TV in your bedroom.