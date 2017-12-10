7 measurement tips to consider while designing your bedroom

A larger bed is more luxurious and comfortable. However, before you opt for the largest size, you need to consider the size of your bedroom and the area where you will place the bed. It’s no point getting a king-size bed, if you are going to bump into furniture or walls when you move around in the room. Choose wisely so that you don’t regret later.

For example, in a kids’ bedroom, a bunk bed might work better. In a small bedroom, twin beds or a standard 54x75” double bed would be ideal. If you have a large bedroom, a 60”x80” standard-size queen bed can be a charming addition, and if you are a taller person, who needs more legroom, you can either opt for a queen bed with larger length or choose a king-size bed. Before you buy, don’t forget to measure the area to make sure that you have the recommended passage space around the bed once it is placed.