10 colour trends of the year you need to know

Without having a beautiful colour to paint your walls with the home can look dull and boring. However, overdoing with colours can also make the space look mismatched. In today's ideabook, we're going to show you 10 most beautiful and trendy paint colours of 2017 which can make any room look fabulous. These can either be used in the form of wall paints or even surface coating materials like tiles. So get inspired by these shades and transform your room into a more current space.
In case you are someone who loves nature then opting for the colour green is another way to go. It can be used on the focal wall of your room while the other ones are painted with neutral tones.
A completely white interior is the best way to go when you are looking to create harmony. This colour can also easily complement any other shade and decoration style making it the first choice for most people.
Another shade which can be used for creating a subtle ambiance is grey. Here the designer has coated the walls and ceiling with the same tone so that the room looks systematic.
To create a room which is bright and airy you can use different shades of yellow. It will not only make your room look amazing but will also make it look like natural sunlight.
While designing kids bedroom using soft tones like pink can be an excellent idea. It is a colour which does not overpower the decoration or furniture of the room and yet stands out.
For rooms like the living space, a relaxing and welcoming ambiance is a must. For this reason, using colours like peach and light orange is highly recommended.
Another way to add a natural touch to your room is by using the colour mint green. It is usually lighter than other shades of the same colour which makes the room look lively.
Another popular trend of 2017 is combining different colours to create a look. In this kitchen, the designer has used navy blue and white so that the narrow space can look sophisticated and interesting.
If you do not want to use the darker tones of the colour blue, then similar looking powder shades can also be a good alternative. They can be used for covering the main wall of the room to highlight a specific area.