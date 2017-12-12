Your browser is out-of-date.

10 colour trends of the year you need to know

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Loading admin actions …

Without having a beautiful colour to paint your walls with the home can look dull and boring. However, overdoing with colours can also make the space look mismatched. In today's ideabook, we're going to show you 10 most beautiful and trendy paint colours of 2017 which can make any room look fabulous. These can either be used in the form of wall paints or even surface coating materials like tiles. So get inspired by these shades and transform your room into a more current space.

1. Green

Bedroom Design-- Raj residency Preetham Interior Designer Modern style bedroom Property,Furniture,Plant,Comfort,Wood,Rectangle,Interior design,Building,Paint,Living room
Preetham Interior Designer

In case you are someone who loves nature then opting for the colour green is another way to go. It can be used on the focal wall of your room while the other ones are painted with neutral tones.

2. White

homify Asian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A completely white interior is the best way to go when you are looking to create harmony. This colour can also easily complement any other shade and decoration style making it the first choice for most people.

3. Grey

homify Modern dining room Plywood Crockery unit
homify

homify
homify
homify

Another shade which can be used for creating a subtle ambiance is grey. Here the designer has coated the walls and ceiling with the same tone so that the room looks systematic.

4. Yellow

3 BHK flat @ Lodha Meridian, LalithaDesignStudio LalithaDesignStudio Modern style bedroom Plywood White
LalithaDesignStudio

To create a room which is bright and airy you can use different shades of yellow. It will not only make your room look amazing but will also make it look like natural sunlight.

5. Pink

Apartment, archana_kejriwal archana_kejriwal Modern nursery/kids room Property,Furniture,Decoration,Building,Comfort,Wood,Plant,Textile,Bed frame,Drawer
archana_kejriwal

While designing kids bedroom using soft tones like pink can be an excellent idea. It is a colour which does not overpower the decoration or furniture of the room and yet stands out.

6. Peach

Rishi Villa - Pune, Aesthetica Aesthetica Modern living room
Aesthetica

For rooms like the living space, a relaxing and welcoming ambiance is a must. For this reason, using colours like peach and light orange is highly recommended.


7. Mint green

homify Modern nursery/kids room
homify

Another way to add a natural touch to your room is by using the colour mint green. It is usually lighter than other shades of the same colour which makes the room look lively. 

8. Combining colours

the blue kitchen ZERO9 Modern kitchen Building,Shelf,Lighting,Automotive design,Interior design,Fixture,Architecture,Floor,Flooring,Line
ZERO9

Another popular trend of 2017 is combining different colours to create a look. In this kitchen, the designer has used navy blue and white so that the narrow space can look sophisticated and interesting.

9. Blue

Puja Room Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood White Plant,Property,Blue,Rectangle,Textile,Interior design,Flooring,Wood,Floor,Line
Ravi Prakash Architect

If you do not want to use the darker tones of the colour blue, then similar looking powder shades can also be a good alternative. They can be used for covering the main wall of the room to highlight a specific area.

10. Purple

Buy Online Wardrobe In India homify Asian style bedroom Plywood wardrobe online
homify

Last but not the least, purple is a colour which can make any room look vibrant. That is why spaces like entertainment area or kids play area is the ideal place to use this colour.

Which one of these paint colours do you already have in your home?


