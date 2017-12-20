A beautiful and warm home in Hyderabad

This marvelous home has been created by the interior designers and decorators at REGALIAS INDIA INTERIORS & INFRASTRUCTURE in Hyderabad. Ritu Gabriel, the designer has chosen to stamp a vision of creativity and functionality within the home. The use of wood and the right earthy colors inside lend this home a unique and classic look. What has made this project amazing is the fact that traditional materials have been used effectively and efficiently to create a look that is both modern and stylish.
The backdrop of the room is something that is both distinct and fashionable. It breaks up the pattern in the room. The long lines on the wall make it look formal and masculine as well. So, this master bedroom has all the textures and patterns synonymous with a classic design. The wardrobe is large and encloses within its design a cozy nook to sit and relax. A few cushions and a seat on a ledge make this space interesting. This wardrobe also features a dresser, with a mirror that seems perfect with its lighting and ideal storage space.
This modern bedroom clearly belongs to someone who loves music. With the large musical note as its mural, this wall attracts your attention. There are cute cabby holes which are ideal for storing your books. With adequate space for your workstation, this room is encompassing everything you will need within your room. The AC does not look out-of-place thanks to the simple bookshelf beneath it. The false ceiling and the additional lighting gives the room a wonderful glow.
The use of marble and glass in this classic bathroom makes this room look much more than just a plain bathroom. It is stylish, sleek and modern. By using glass to create a shower stall, the room not only gets partitioned well but also maintains a certain continuity making the bathroom look larger. The wonderful stainless-steel fixture in the bathroom keeps the bathroom looking modern and simple. Adding several fixtures or storage can take away space and hence this is an ideal utilization of space.
Keeping the design to a minimum, the large mirror on the wall looks classic, splendid and formal. The white sink beneath it is the perfect accompaniment and acts as the right contrast. If there is anything that works well with wood, then it is white. So, the color choice of the sink and the storage compartment below is perfect. The addition of a lighting below it serves a purpose while also adding a unique and different element to the design. By having a light below, it allows you to see what you want to get out of the shelf. The color of the flooring along with the choice of stone makes the room look a lot more spacious than it really is.