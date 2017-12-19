Your browser is out-of-date.

A gorgeous and spacious home in Pune

Justwords Justwords
Residential Projects., Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

These residential projects are nothing short of magical and beautiful. They are stylish, elegant and classic in design. The interior architects at Spaceefixs in Pune have created homes that are not only pleasing to the eye but extremely functional as well. Each room has its own specialty and by combining unique and individually aesthetic elements they have managed to create a complete and a cohesive look throughout the home.

Grand Sitting Room

Residence - Shriniwas J. M. Pune. Spaceefixs Modern living room
Residence—Shriniwas J. M. Pune.

The beautiful and large sitting room is wonderful for entertaining people and having some loud and entertaining conversations. This stylish sitting room is not only elegant but has certain traditional features as well.

Ornate Sitting Room

Residence - Shriniwas J. M. Pune. Spaceefixs Modern living room
Residence—Shriniwas J. M. Pune.

The intricate wooden feature makes this a traditional and rustic sitting room. The wooden accents all through the room make them interesting and lively.

Warm Inviting Guest Room

Studio for Mr. Ghatge, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Studio for Mr. Ghatge, Pune.

This wonderfully warm and intimate guest room space is aesthetically done up. The wood all around the room creates a wonderful yellow glow all around.

Log-Room Styled Stairway

Studio for Mr. Ghatge, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Studio for Mr. Ghatge, Pune.

Being in this space reminds you of being in a log house. Not only are the elements close to nature but they create perfect harmony and synchrony. This is definitely a traditional and rustic stairway.

Eclectic and Elegant Living Room

Residence- Rakesh Raskar, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern living room
Residence- Rakesh Raskar, Pune.

This interesting and stylish living room has been designed to combine several features and textures. While the vivid rust color adds a brightness to the elegant living room, the wood makes the design consistent with the rest of the home.

Clever use of mirror

Residence- Rakesh Raskar, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern living room
Residence- Rakesh Raskar, Pune.

Mirrored panels behind the trendy settee here makes the common area look more spacious than it is. 


Fun Boy’s Room

Residence - Rakesh Raskar, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Residence—Rakesh Raskar, Pune.

This bright yellow children’s room is sure to catch the fancy of any child. This fun-loving bedroom has a mural depicting various sports on the wall making it attractive and unique.

Modern Bedroom

Residence - Mr. Mane, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Residence— Mr. Mane, Pune.

Keeping it simple, they have created a modern and classic bedroom. The horizontal lines and the whites create a formal and definitive design.

Functional Bedroom

Residence - Mr. Mane, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Residence— Mr. Mane, Pune.

The creams and the golds set the right tone for a room that stays neutral and closest to nature. The wallpaper with a waterfall on the wall brings nature even more close.

Minimalistic Kitchen

Residence - Mr. Mane, Pune. Spaceefixs Kitchen units
Residence— Mr. Mane, Pune.

A complete kitchen both design and function-wise. This is a sophisticated and modern kitchen with space for every kind of a gadget. It has adequate work space making it perfect for the meals you will be cooking.

Graceful Dining Room

Residence - Mr. Mane, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern dining room
Residence— Mr. Mane, Pune.

A simple dining room is created by separating the sitting room with a simple separator. A 6-seater dining table becomes the center of attraction here.

Beautiful Entrance

Residence - Mr. Mane, Pune. Spaceefixs Modern living room
Residence— Mr. Mane, Pune.

The wonderful wooden shoe shelves and the interesting green feature on the side creates a perfect harmony. This makes for a wonderful welcome into the home.

Whimsical Bedroom

Residence - Shriniwas J. M. Pune. Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Residence—Shriniwas J. M. Pune.

Mermaids and fantasy greet you in this beautiful and charming bedroom for young girls.

Modern and Stylish Recreational Room

Studio Apartment - Parmar , Pune. Spaceefixs Modern living room
Studio Apartment—Parmar , Pune.

This cool and calm room allows you to relax and enjoy some spare time with your TV.

Urbane Bedroom

Residence - M. B. Patil , Pune. Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
Residence—M. B. Patil , Pune.

With wood all over, this room is surely a crowd-please.For more beautiful home tours, take a look at this Ideabook. 7 Vastu Shastra tips for your kitchen

​भारतीय घरो के लिए 10 सर्वश्रेष्ठ दीवान शैली के बिस्तर डिजाइन
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


