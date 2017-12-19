A gorgeous and spacious home in Pune

These residential projects are nothing short of magical and beautiful. They are stylish, elegant and classic in design. The interior architects at Spaceefixs in Pune have created homes that are not only pleasing to the eye but extremely functional as well. Each room has its own specialty and by combining unique and individually aesthetic elements they have managed to create a complete and a cohesive look throughout the home.
The beautiful and large sitting room is wonderful for entertaining people and having some loud and entertaining conversations. This stylish sitting room is not only elegant but has certain traditional features as well.
The intricate wooden feature makes this a traditional and rustic sitting room. The wooden accents all through the room make them interesting and lively.
This wonderfully warm and intimate guest room space is aesthetically done up. The wood all around the room creates a wonderful yellow glow all around.
Being in this space reminds you of being in a log house. Not only are the elements close to nature but they create perfect harmony and synchrony. This is definitely a traditional and rustic stairway.
This interesting and stylish living room has been designed to combine several features and textures. While the vivid rust color adds a brightness to the elegant living room, the wood makes the design consistent with the rest of the home.
Mirrored panels behind the trendy settee here makes the common area look more spacious than it is.
This bright yellow children’s room is sure to catch the fancy of any child. This fun-loving bedroom has a mural depicting various sports on the wall making it attractive and unique.
Keeping it simple, they have created a modern and classic bedroom. The horizontal lines and the whites create a formal and definitive design.
The creams and the golds set the right tone for a room that stays neutral and closest to nature. The wallpaper with a waterfall on the wall brings nature even more close.
A complete kitchen both design and function-wise. This is a sophisticated and modern kitchen with space for every kind of a gadget. It has adequate work space making it perfect for the meals you will be cooking.
A simple dining room is created by separating the sitting room with a simple separator. A 6-seater dining table becomes the center of attraction here.
The wonderful wooden shoe shelves and the interesting green feature on the side creates a perfect harmony. This makes for a wonderful welcome into the home.
Mermaids and fantasy greet you in this beautiful and charming bedroom for young girls.
This cool and calm room allows you to relax and enjoy some spare time with your TV.
With wood all over, this room is surely a crowd-please.