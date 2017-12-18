Simple, modern and stylish: the perfect home in Hyderabad

The designers from Enrich Interiors & Decors, Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad, have come up with a stunning design for this 3BHK apartment located in Aparna Cyber zone. Each element is selected carefully to create a simple yet modern and stylish home that one would love to live in.
This versatile bedroom is neatly put together. From the grey and black colour scheme in the entire room, to small elements such as the plants, everything fits together neatly. The design of the bed is quite unusual, since the designers have opted for a black bed frame as compared to a neutral colour. The room also has a small window to allow the natural light to come in.
Each design element is examined carefully before being placed in any room. The designers have incorporated this designer wallpaper with classic design. IT loos perfectly at home with the rest of the décor items in the room. This wall is perfect for a wall-mounted TV, a set of designer shelves or even picture frames. The use of granite everywhere in the room has increased the elegance of the design.
We absolutely love the stylish little corner of this home. It features a wooden cabinet with multiple drawers. The white paint finish is nearly flawless. The stained glass design on the middle doors is stunning. When the other lights are turned off, the light within the drawers creates a fantastic effect. The wallpaper used is bright and happy, and create the perfect vibe for a happy home.
This modern bedroom is decorated tastefully, just like the rest of the house. The difference is in the wardrobe style. This room features a floor to ceiling wooden wardrobe with two full-sized mirrors. There is enough space in the room for two people to get ready simultaneously, and that is just perfect.
A child’s room should always evoke a sense of excitement. This fun and exciting bedroom does just that and that is all due to the designer’s creativity. The purple upholstered bed is sure to make the child want to sleep in his or her own room. The wardrobe door has a fun design featuring colourful balloons. There is enough empty space for a child to put their toys, books and other things wherever they want to.
As we look up, this cool ceiling design is very impressive. It uses PoP create a fun cloud design with concealed ceiling lights. The fan is fitted on top of the purple cloud, so the child will always feel like they are looking up at the sky.
Last but not the least, we end our home tour in the classic living room of this stunning house. The lit-up living room has a set of French windows. The balcony beyond is filled with beautiful potted plants. Inside the living room, the designers have created a wall full of designer shelves that can hold just about anything from succulents to books.12 cozy bedroom ideas for the Indian home