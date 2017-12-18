Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Simple, modern and stylish: the perfect home in Hyderabad

Justwords Justwords
3BHK Aparna Cyberzone E Block 1440sqft Turn Key project, Enrich Interiors & Decors Enrich Interiors & Decors BedroomBeds & headboards Fake Leather Purple/Violet
Loading admin actions …

The designers from Enrich Interiors & Decors, Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad, have come up with a stunning design for this 3BHK apartment located in Aparna Cyber zone. Each element is selected carefully to create a simple yet modern and stylish home that one would love to live in.

Well-designed bedroom

King Size Cot Enrich Interiors & Decors Modern style bedroom Plywood Black King Size Bed
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

King Size Cot

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

This versatile bedroom is neatly put together. From the grey and black colour scheme in the entire room, to small elements such as the plants, everything fits together neatly. The design of the bed is quite unusual, since the designers have opted for a black bed frame as compared to a neutral colour. The room also has a small window to allow the natural light to come in.

Beautiful designs

Dressing + TV Unit Enrich Interiors & Decors BedroomDressing tables Plywood Black Dressing,TV unit,mirrored wall,Mirror
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

Dressing + TV Unit

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

Each design element is examined carefully before being placed in any room. The designers have incorporated this designer wallpaper with classic design. IT loos perfectly at home with the rest of the décor items in the room. This wall is perfect for a wall-mounted TV, a set of designer shelves or even picture frames. The use of granite everywhere in the room has increased the elegance of the design.

Artistic furniture elements

Puja Console unit Enrich Interiors & Decors BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood White Puja,Console
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

Puja Console unit

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

We absolutely love the stylish little corner of this home. It features a wooden cabinet with multiple drawers. The white paint finish is nearly flawless. The stained glass design on the middle doors is stunning. When the other lights are turned off, the light within the drawers creates a fantastic effect. The wallpaper used is bright and happy, and create the perfect vibe for a happy home.

Modern bedroom

3BHK Aparna Cyberzone E Block 1440sqft Turn Key project, Enrich Interiors & Decors Enrich Interiors & Decors BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood White
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

3BHK Aparna Cyberzone E Block 1440sqft Turn Key project

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

This modern bedroom is decorated tastefully, just like the rest of the house. The difference is in the wardrobe style. This room features a floor to ceiling wooden wardrobe with two full-sized mirrors. There is enough space in the room for two people to get ready simultaneously, and that is just perfect.

Exciting children’s room

Queen Size Cot Enrich Interiors & Decors BedroomBeds & headboards Fake Leather Purple/Violet Queen Size Bed,Children Bedroom,Wardrobe
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

Queen Size Cot

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

A child’s room should always evoke a sense of excitement. This fun and exciting bedroom does just that and that is all due to the designer’s creativity. The purple upholstered bed is sure to make the child want to sleep in his or her own room. The wardrobe door has a fun design featuring colourful balloons. There is enough empty space for a child to put their toys, books and other things wherever they want to.

Artsy ceiling design

3BHK Aparna Cyberzone E Block 1440sqft Turn Key project, Enrich Interiors & Decors Enrich Interiors & Decors Flat roof
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

3BHK Aparna Cyberzone E Block 1440sqft Turn Key project

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

As we look up, this cool ceiling design is very impressive. It uses PoP create a fun cloud design with concealed ceiling lights. The fan is fitted on top of the purple cloud, so the child will always feel like they are looking up at the sky.

Beautifully lit up living room

3BHK Aparna Cyberzone E Block 1440sqft Turn Key project, Enrich Interiors & Decors Enrich Interiors & Decors Modern dining room Property,Plant,Wood,Interior design,Houseplant,Picture frame,Floor,Building,Flooring,Living room
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors

3BHK Aparna Cyberzone E Block 1440sqft Turn Key project

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Enrich Interiors &amp; Decors
Enrich Interiors & Decors

Last but not the least, we end our home tour in the classic living room of this stunning house. The lit-up living room has a set of French windows. The balcony beyond is filled with beautiful potted plants. Inside the living room, the designers have created a wall full of designer shelves that can hold just about anything from succulents to books.12 cozy bedroom ideas for the Indian home

Vastu tips to organize furniture in your home
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks