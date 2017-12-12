7 ideas to keep away thieves and robbers

Just when you think that you have successfully taken care of all things on the home front, there comes lurking pairs of eyes vying to rob you of something valuable. From cities to small towns, no area is exempt of robbery which is why it is of prime importance to send these robbers where they belong! Here are some ideas to keep in mind while attempting to keep robbery at bay.
An austere facade could be exactly what you need to shoo those thieves away. Now this, in no way means that you shun away the interiors of your home, or the exterior for that matter. Just keep things simple on the exterior, free of luxurious cars or anything that might tip the local robbery unit of a pot of gold in their neighborhood.
Put 'em where they belong! I'm referring to your doors and windows, but if you should know, that pun was intended! To secure your home on the forefront, ensure that you invest in railings or bars to line your windows and other openings to your home. This can serve one of two functions. Firstly, it secures you from the goons of the outside world, and secondly, it serves as a good decorative element, in particular during the festive times.
A fence that comes with controlled access makes for an effective barrier between your home and those that don't belong. These accesses generally come with doors and bars of metal which are highly durable, not to mention, impossible to get past without a key.
A facade that shows no signs of an entry or exit can leave people dumbfounded at the layout of the house which inevitably means that it would be harder to get past or break in to. Opt for larger metallic doors so that robbers are no longer privy of the layout of your home.
Installing a high security door could just be the key to the solution that is a thief! These doors works simply because there are pins that lock into the door, the frame and the floor meaning to say that, without a key, there's no way to jail break this door.
Why sneak around when you can, for a fact, show them who's boss. How do you do that? Simple- by installing various security systems on the outside including the likes of barbed wires, power lines and so on.
Effective lighting systems allow you to spot the not right away with the help of timers that randomly turn lights on and off. This creates the illusion of inhabitants which in no way welcomes a thief home.
The thief of time is fast robbing your chance of a secure life! So, what are you waiting for? Get cracking with these ideas so that your home is impossible to crack.