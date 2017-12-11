6 tips for a clean and tidy home

The fact that the house is clean and tidy makes it look and feel inviting for both ourselves and our guests. If it is a dirty and scattered house, even if it is our own home, we won't feel relaxed, and such a house will absorb our energy as well. Whether you have a small, normal size, or a big house, you must take care to keep it clean. Although, cleaning sometimes can turn into a very challenging job, as we get lazy between the cleanups and the house becomes even more dirty. We are all aware of what we really need to do in order for cleaning the house not to become a burden on our shoulders—keep the house tidy and cleaned at regular intervals. In addition, furnishings and decorations should be easy to move around and clean.
Today we will discuss how you can do a quick and simple cleaning and have your home looking clean and tidy although you haven't actually done a complete cleaning of the house. These are practical tips that can be really helpful to maintain a comfortable home which you will be proud to invite visitors to.
The entrance hall tends to get messy often because the first thing you want to when you get home is kick of your shoes, drop your bag, jacket, keys and other stuff, and just relax. Often this leads to a unsightly clutter in the entrance hall which tends to pile up. In order to prevent having to clean up this mess all the time, think ahead and have it furnished with the necessary shoe cabinets and wall hooks so you can store your things neatly, even if it's only temporarily.
The mess in the kitchen is usually caused by the presence of dirty dishes and a dirty sink with food residues or stains, so we should pay attention to such details. Washbasins and kitchen counters should always be clean and tidy. Messy countertops can cause the kitchen to look grubby. Everything must be stored back in your kitchen cabinets or other appropriate storage spaces. For example; some spices, small household appliances, detergent and other cleaning products should be stored in easily accessible spaces that do not get in your way too much.
For more tips on keeping the kitchen sink clean and the pipes unclogged, you can refer to our article titled 'what can I use for cleaning the drain pipe?'
Be sure to keep everything back in place when you are not using them. This is a habit you have to cultivate and sometimes it's hard to teach an old dog new habits. So we recommend placing some temporary storage baskets in areas where things tend to accumulate. For example, if the children want to play in the living room, place a storage basket in the living room so that the children's toys can be stored in it immediately after playing, in order not to mess up the living room.This is perhaps the most important step you can take in ordering your home and changing old habits.
Make a decision on which day you will clean, when you will start cleaning, and most importantly follow-up on this plan. For example, if you make a plan after breakfast in the morning on Saturday, do not allow anything to cause this plan to break down, do not postpone the cleaning job by taking on other things or making excuses. Procrastination is the chief enemy of house cleaning! Having said that, in case you are running late, the following article has some tips that could be useful - last minute cleaning tips before guests arrive.
Even the most monotonous house cleaning chores can be made fun with some music, so play your favorite music, dance and pretend the cleaning is part of the dance. Music is a great companion that makes almost everything we find boring, enduring. :)
A simple suggestion that will make a lot of difference and doesn't really take that much effort as many washing machines have half full programs and short wash programs, so there is no need to accumulate soiled clothes. Moreover, the smell of clean laundry increases the desire to clean and keep the house clean!
We hope the house cleaning tips here have been helpful. For more tips on house maintenance, try reading 6 DIY ideas to decorate your boring balcony.