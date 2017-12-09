7 examples of granite and marble countertops for the kitchen

There are many types of materials that can be used for kitchens, but, which is the most appropriate for the countertop? In today’s ideabook, we examine marble and granite countertops to help you to obtain more information about these materials.
Even the most plain and simple kitchen can look elegant, thanks to the style contributed by granite on the countertop. Installing a granite countertop, can dramatically change the ambiance in your kitchen.
Granite is available in quite a wide range of colours. It stands out for its durability and strength. Whether you want a modern or a more rustic look, granite can fit almost in any style of kitchen. Shades of brown and even black are among the colours from which you can choose. Your architect or interior designer can help you by providing detailed information about the kinds of granite, so you can pick a shade that conforms to the colour of the cabinets.
Granite is among the most expensive materials to use for the countertops. However, considering its superior quality and unique elegance, the higher price is well worth it.
From ultra-modern to rustic and rural styles, granite can adapt to any kitchen. In this photo, we see the kitchen with a granite countertop that enhances the country style.
Marble and granite materials are extremely durable and require maintenance with polish, as in the case of wood. The process of polishing the surface occasionally helps to maintain the brightness of both these materials.
The prices of granite and marble price vary according to their quality and colour. The less common black tones generally cost more. However, the luxury and sophistication that black granite provides is almost impossible to achieve with any other material. Perhaps the most beautiful kitchens are made of black granite and white cabinets to present a stunning contrast.
Marble is easily available in our country, but it is not a cheap material. Compared to granite, marble is a softer material and can be affected by acidic liquids like lemon juice, so it requires relatively more care and maintenance. However, elegant white marble countertops, bring a flawless and hygienic appearance that cannot be achieved with other materials.