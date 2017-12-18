25 modern and elegant staircases for your beautiful home

We all are aware of the functional importance of staircase in a home-connecting the two levels. But it’s a human nature to crave for more. Obviously we won’t be satisfied by just an ordinary staircase running between the different levels of our amazing home. What if it is sculpted and designed to become a centre-piece of your home? Won’t it be an incredible experience just watching it rise to connect the levels?
Trust us; it is possible to create a staircase that is architectural marvel and amazing enough to enhance the beauty of the interior of your home. Today we have brought for you 25 strikingly beautiful and amazingly functional staircases that will add personality to the interior. Have a look at these eye-catching staircases and take some inspiration for your home. It will surely leave a mark and a powerful impact in the space within.
It’s a complete package with wooden stairs, glass railing and stone wall for the contrast. You can’t miss the pebbles beneath the staircase. Let your imagination go wild and create a beautiful garden under the stairs.
Flushed in natural light, the effect that would be created on the staircase will be dramatic. It will be a unique and mystic experience to take the stairs and step into the sunlight. Use natural material in the construction to enhance the beauty of the environment.
The suspension wire holding this wooden panel modern staircase doubles up to be the protection while taking the stairs.
Glass and metal, the incompatible combination comes together to give this staircase a modern and chic touch.
Connecting the halfway can be made interesting and modern by choosing the right design and material to make it look unique and an invincible part of the interior.
White staircase against the white backdrop and glass railing guarding the steps; the elegance and purity of white is simply unmatched.
Embedded lights on the wall brighten up each step creating a unique visual effect.
Float on the wooden steps as you move up or down as it takes your breath away.
This a simple, light and modern staircase that blends with the interior of the house while twisting and turning to make its way up.
Integrate a small garden beneath the staircase and see how beautiful even an ordinary staircase will look. Make it green with indoor plants or create a garden of stones; choice is yours.
Minimalist design is modern and elegant. Keep it simple, straight and of lines and angles and soft colours to make it attractively fashionable.
Metal imparts a sturdy and industrial look to the interior and undoubtedly it is modern and chic.
Now this one looks spectacular! Wooden staircase with metal hanging railings is adorned by stunning bookcase behind. This will surely be a book-lovers paradise.
What an intelligent way to utilize the space beneath the modern staircase. It will be a boon in a small house, a private study in the cozy corner of your home. Disconnect from the world to connect with yourself.
The illusion created by the simple white staircase and an elegantly white bookcase is amazing. It’s a double delight to watch for.
Integrating the modern staircase with beautiful artwork on the wall will enhance the beauty of both. See it to believe it!
The warmth of wood and the unique style created by it will make you feel like floating in the air. Step in style and enjoy the surroundings.
Same material used in the staircase will just be an extension of the beautiful interior. The staircase seems to be rising from the floor and stretching itself to reach the floor above.
A modern piece of art right in the middle of your home which will eventually function to be an amazing staircase connecting different levels is mesmerizing.
The twist and turns of wooden staircase is in reality a beautifully crafted wooden sculpture of your home.
A simple wooden and glass staircase looks elegant against the stone wall. No matter how small the space is, this combination will surely work and make it look modern and fashionable.
Illuminated steps in the colour blue looks like a pick from a Sci-Fi movie or a stairways that will take you to a different world.
There is a total transparency here; all glass steps with steel railing tighten with nuts and bolts. It is an engineering marvel and a modern art piece to flaunt in your home.
The shine of polished metal gives a modern and strong character to the space and the lines and angles it forms looks unique and exclusive.
Green metal floating steps looks simple and mysterious. It shows the creative side of your personality that wants something different from an ordinary thing.
