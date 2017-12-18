Your browser is out-of-date.

25 modern and elegant staircases for your beautiful home

S.line wohnen bei Stuttgart, böser architektur böser architektur Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
We all are aware of the functional importance of staircase in a home-connecting the two levels. But it’s a human nature to crave for more. Obviously we won’t be satisfied by just an ordinary staircase running between the different levels of our amazing home. What if it is sculpted and designed to become a centre-piece of your home? Won’t it be an incredible experience just watching it rise to connect the levels? 

Trust us; it is possible to create a staircase that is architectural marvel and amazing enough to enhance the beauty of the interior of your home. Today we have brought for you 25 strikingly beautiful and amazingly functional staircases that will add personality to the interior. Have a look at these eye-catching staircases and take some inspiration for your home. It will surely leave a mark and a powerful impact in the space within.

1. Stone, wood, glass

Casa EV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ze|arquitectura

It’s a complete package with wooden stairs, glass railing and stone wall for the contrast. You can’t miss the pebbles beneath the staircase. Let your imagination go wild and create a beautiful garden under the stairs.

​1. Bathing in natural light

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Imativa Arquitectos

Flushed in natural light, the effect that would be created on the staircase will be dramatic. It will be a unique and mystic experience to take the stairs and step into the sunlight. Use natural material in the construction to enhance the beauty of the environment.

​2. Hanging from above

S.line wohnen bei Stuttgart, böser architektur böser architektur Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
böser architektur

The suspension wire holding this wooden panel modern staircase doubles up to be the protection while taking the stairs.

3. Delicately strong

La Fontaine , Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Glass and metal, the incompatible combination comes together to give this staircase a modern and chic touch.

4. Half-staircase

Paseo 130, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Connecting the halfway can be made interesting and modern by choosing the right design and material to make it look unique and an invincible part of the interior.

​5. Blended

Cobertura - Pinheiros, MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern dining room
MANDRIL ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

White staircase against the white backdrop and glass railing guarding the steps; the elegance and purity of white is simply unmatched.


6. Radiating stepping stones

Decoração de Apartamento | Jardim de Verssailles | Salvador-Ba, Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Maria Julia Faria Arquitetura e Interior Design

Embedded lights on the wall brighten up each step creating a unique visual effect.

​7. Floating on the wood

proyectos, FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
FRACTAL CORP Arquitectura

Float on the wooden steps as you move up or down as it takes your breath away.

​9. Moving with the space

REFORMA SOBRADINHO SANTO IRINEU, SET Arquitetura e Construções SET Arquitetura e Construções
SET Arquitetura e Construções

This a simple, light and modern staircase that blends with the interior of the house while twisting and turning to make its way up.

​10. Stone garden

PROJECTO 3, Grupo HC Grupo HC Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Grupo HC

Integrate a small garden beneath the staircase and see how beautiful even an ordinary staircase will look. Make it green with indoor plants or create a garden of stones; choice is yours.

​Modern is minimalist

Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules Design Rules Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Rules

Minimalist design is modern and elegant. Keep it simple, straight and of lines and angles and soft colours to make it attractively fashionable.

​12. Metallic hue

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Metal imparts a sturdy and industrial look to the interior and undoubtedly it is modern and chic.

​13. Weaving thoughts

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Floret Arquitectura

Now this one looks spectacular! Wooden staircase with metal hanging railings is adorned by stunning bookcase behind. This will surely be a book-lovers paradise.

​14. A room below

Palma Plaza Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Palma Plaza Residence

What an intelligent way to utilize the space beneath the modern staircase. It will be a boon in a small house, a private study in the cozy corner of your home. Disconnect from the world to connect with yourself.

​15. Double delight

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto Azzurra Lorenzetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Azzurra Lorenzetto

The illusion created by the simple white staircase and an elegantly white bookcase is amazing. It’s a double delight to watch for.

​16. Complementing the artwork

Appartement Paris 75116 :, ARC et SENS ARC et SENS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
ARC et SENS

Integrating the modern staircase with beautiful artwork on the wall will enhance the beauty of both. See it to believe it!

17. Walk up in style

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski

The warmth of wood and the unique style created by it will make you feel like floating in the air. Step in style and enjoy the surroundings.

​18. Extension of the floor

Scala Sospesa 03, SPEZIALE SCALE SPEZIALE SCALE Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs Wood Brown
SPEZIALE SCALE

Same material used in the staircase will just be an extension of the beautiful interior. The staircase seems to be rising from the floor and stretching itself to reach the floor above.

​19. A piece of art

MEDITERRÁNEA, Mob Mob Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Mob

A modern piece of art right in the middle of your home which will eventually function to be an amazing staircase connecting different levels is mesmerizing.

​20. Sculptured beauty

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Frost Architects Ltd

Princes Way

The twist and turns of wooden staircase is in reality a beautifully crafted wooden sculpture of your home.

​21. Elegance exemplified

NOWOCZESNE SCHODY DYWANOWE Z SZKLANĄ BALUSTRADĄ, BRODA schody-dywanowe BRODA schody-dywanowe Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
BRODA schody-dywanowe

A simple wooden and glass staircase looks elegant against the stone wall. No matter how small the space is, this combination will surely work and make it look modern and fashionable.

​22. Stairways from a different world

Schody Wspornikowe Szklane SW-02, KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o. KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o. Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
KAISER Schody Sp. z o.o.

Illuminated steps in the colour blue looks like a pick from a Sci-Fi movie or a stairways that will take you to a different world.

23. ​Nothing hidden

Escalera de madera recta., Enesca Enesca Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Enesca

There is a total transparency here; all glass steps with steel railing tighten with nuts and bolts. It is an engineering marvel and a modern art piece to flaunt in your home.

24. The magic of lines and angles

Residenza privata 2, Ignazio Buscio Architetto Ignazio Buscio Architetto Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
Ignazio Buscio Architetto

The shine of polished metal gives a modern and strong character to the space and the lines and angles it forms looks unique and exclusive.

​25. Floating steps

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
homify

Green metal floating steps looks simple and mysterious. It shows the creative side of your personality that wants something different from an ordinary thing.

Already inspired? But still if you want to explore more design ideas then this one is for you: 36 Beautiful images of modern staircases at home

A modern and minimalist home in Hyderabad
Which one is your favourite? Do let us know.


