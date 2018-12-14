10 sparkling pooja room for your home

We strongly believe in the philosophy that God is everywhere. But still our faith and devotion make us create a mandir or pooja space in our home where we can have rendezvous with the Almighty. Though Vastu recommends having the pooja space in the North-eastern part of the home, but then again since God is everywhere we take the liberty to have the pooja space anywhere in our home. In fact, in today’s modern world the mandir design should just blend with the interior of the house. We can’t afford to have a separate space for pooja room. Let’s add some sparkle to our pooja space and make it shine with elegance. Here are some modern age pooja spaces for inspirations. Have a look!
The brass idol of Lord Ganesha, two hanging diyas and the images of Ganesha painted on the side doors and on the wall behind the statue; the beauty of this mandir is in its simplicity, the warmth of wood and the philosophy behind the idol and images of Lord Ganesha.
There are those who just need some peaceful time to mediate and connect with their inner self. That is their way to pray and get connected with the God. This peaceful and quite temple is for them. A simple glass enclosure and an elegant statue of Lord Buddha sitting in the meditative pose and the sound of water from the fountain; disconnect with the outer world and get connected with your soul.
Why not put a little effort and give a traditional makeover to the temple of your home. The tinkle of bells hanging from the picture frame doors is illuminated by the lights falling on them. A comfortable seat on the wooden floor and the textured wall is adding the modern touch to it. It is an interesting blend of modern and traditional.
What if you leave in a small home? Where there is a will there is a way. Covert that narrow niche on the wall into an elegant temple of your small home. Just don’t crowd the space with too much of idols and decoration, keep it minimal.
Marble temple is expensive but is delicately exquisite. This temple is a stylish combination of marble and wood. Neat marble temple, panels on the wall, door of marble and wood and a dome on the ceiling of marble. The result is stunning!
Take some inspiration from our rich cultural heritage and temple architecture and build an exclusive temple in your home. You can even imbibe this temple-like design on a wall or in the niche of the wall. Show your creativity and revive the old- charm of our traditional temple design.
Shlokas, religious chants or name of the God written on the walls will set the mood and create a soothing environment. Match it with pious ambience, sober lighting and minimal images and accessories. It will have a contemporary feeling with traditional touch.
It only needs your faith to make a space your temple. Temple is not always an enclosed space with a few images or statues with pooja essentials for daily prayers and rituals. Think differently and make your mandir the center of attraction of your modern and beautiful home. Carving on the wall, a traditional Nataraj and beautiful chandeliers hanging from above; this open temple is divine, simple and stunning.
The diffused lighting illuminating the wall and ceiling above add the warmth and spirituality to this mandir. The intelligent use of stained glass with sun painted on it is a clever idea. Shiny images of God placed on the marble podium looks pious and peaceful. The painting of peacock on the mandir doors adds sparkle to the mandir.
Why not take some extra effort to show your devotion and give your personal touch to the pooja space of your home. Paint the wall with a religious symbol or an artist impression of the God and turn the simple mandir with your creativity. Hang a bell and decorate it with diyas and images, but we can assure you that the art work will remain the focal point of the mandir.
