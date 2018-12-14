10 sparkling pooja room for your home

Why not take some extra effort to show your devotion and give your personal touch to the pooja space of your home. Paint the wall with a religious symbol or an artist impression of the God and turn the simple mandir with your creativity. Hang a bell and decorate it with diyas and images, but we can assure you that the art work will remain the focal point of the mandir.

Follow these simple steps to build a temple based on the Vastu: How to Design a Perfect Pooja Space Using Vastu Shastra(8 Easy Rules)