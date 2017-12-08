44 amazing homes with gardens that will take your breath away

Having a house with a garden may not be as difficult as you think. With the amount that you invest in an ordinary apartment, you can buy a detached house in a rural area or build it yourself. Evaluate the various types of materials and structures to design the house of your dreams. In this ideabook, we have put together images of houses with gardens that will make you want to build your own.
See more pictures of beautiful houses with stone cladding.
See another gorgeous geometric house with wonderful features.