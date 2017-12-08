Your browser is out-of-date.

44 amazing homes with gardens that will take your breath away

Sunita Vellapally
Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica UAU un'architettura unica Colonial style houses Beige
Having a house with a garden may not be as difficult as you think. With the amount that you invest in an ordinary apartment, you can buy a detached house in a rural area or build it yourself. Evaluate the various types of materials and structures to design the house of your dreams. In this ideabook, we have put together images of houses with gardens that will make you want to build your own.

EXTERIOR VIEW De Panache - Interior Architects Modern houses Concrete White Sky,Building,Plant,Urban design,Rectangle,Residential area,Facade,Real estate,Commercial building,Landscape
De Panache —Interior Architects

EXTERIOR VIEW

De Panache - Interior Architects
De Panache —Interior Architects
De Panache - Interior Architects

1. A modern country house made of reinforced concrete with sustainable features and a wooden veranda

Projekt domu Neli W2 ENERGO PLUS - komfort na najwyższym poziomie , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

2. This is a modern house with a garden and terrace decorated with parallel details

homify Modern houses Concrete Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. A magnificent single-storey detached house with stone cladding on the sides and an aluminium-titanium coated sloping roof

PROJEKT DOMU EX 8 G2 (wersja B) - design z najwyższej półki, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

See more pictures of beautiful houses with stone cladding.

4. A spacious and convenient two-storey house made of reinforced concrete. It has a beautiful Japanese garden.

ShihYao 桃源青山宅, 翔霖營造有限公司 翔霖營造有限公司 Classic style houses Wood-Plastic Composite White
翔霖營造有限公司

翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司
翔霖營造有限公司

Get ideas for creating a Japanese garden in your house.

5. A fun family house with wooden roof and a manicured garden

homify Classic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify


6. English country house with mansard roof and red brick coating

Meadway Close, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Modern houses
XUL Architecture

Meadway Close

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

7. A striking modern design in concrete with attractive gardens

homify Rustic style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Stylish Japanese house with a wonderful garden terrace and usable outdoor spaces

緑苑の家, 梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所 梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所 Eclectic style houses
梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所

梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所
梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所
梶浦博昭環境建築設計事務所

9. An elegant home in earth tones with a lovely open-air space

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern houses
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

10. A full-fledged family home with black and white contrast and a large garden

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. A house with a terrace, balcony, patio and garden to enjoy

homify Multi-Family house
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. An ultra-large villa – perfect for those who love gardening

Casa El Campanario, Boué Arquitectos Boué Arquitectos Rustic style houses
Boué Arquitectos

Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos
Boué Arquitectos

13. Wood, brick and tile elements combine to present attractive architectural features in this rural house

homify Mediterranean style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

14. Light colours coat this large house with a big garden and an abundance of useful outdoor areas

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Get inspiration for building lovely multi-family homes.

15. Asian-inspired design in this attractive family house with many outdoor areas

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

16. A home with a flower and winter garden as well as a carefully planted backyard

Casa de Campo, Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura Country style houses
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura
Juliana Lahóz Arquitetura

17. A large family house with a regular front garden

Ankara Villa, RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN Modern houses
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN
RETA ARCHITECTURE-INTERIOR -INDUSTRIAL DESIGN

18. A wonderful family home that combines American and Asiatic features

HOUSE-04(renovation), dwarf dwarf Classic style houses Wood Green
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

19. A bungalow with attractive landscaping

RESIDÊNCIA, Vettori Arquitetura Vettori Arquitetura Modern houses
Vettori Arquitetura

Vettori Arquitetura
Vettori Arquitetura
Vettori Arquitetura

20. A house with Scandinavian design with minimal exteriors and interiors

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

21. A house with colonial features and exquisite wood-veneer coating

Haus Strausberg I+II, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

22. A modern rustic home with extended roofs in certain areas

OBRA NUEVA, ecoviga4 sll ecoviga4 sll Country style houses
ecoviga4 sll

ecoviga4 sll
ecoviga4 sll
ecoviga4 sll

23. Ultra-modern family house with a perfect garden

ATLAS TERAS | Mersin | Turkey , BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS Modern houses
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS

BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS
BUUN MOTTO ARCHITECTS

24. A splendid villa with a large glass wall that connects with the outdoors

Casa di Campagna, UAU un'architettura unica UAU un'architettura unica Colonial style houses Beige
UAU un&#39;architettura unica

UAU un'architettura unica
UAU un&#39;architettura unica
UAU un'architettura unica

25. A remarkable two-storey house with prominent architectural features

Дом в Мартемьяново, Архитектурное бюро Art&Brick Архитектурное бюро Art&Brick Classic style houses
Архитектурное бюро Art&amp;Brick

Архитектурное бюро Art&Brick
Архитектурное бюро Art&amp;Brick
Архитектурное бюро Art&Brick

26. Rustic, romantic and geometric

Casa de campo em São Roque, GATE Arquitetos Associados GATE Arquitetos Associados Rustic style houses
GATE Arquitetos Associados

GATE Arquitetos Associados
GATE Arquitetos Associados
GATE Arquitetos Associados

See another gorgeous geometric house with wonderful features.

27. A sophisticated home coated with several materials

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

28. A simple cubic structure with large windows – spacious and elegant

HAUS PANKOW, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Modern houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

29. A chic house from top to bottom

Residencial em Condominio , Habitat arquitetura Habitat arquitetura Eclectic style houses
Habitat arquitetura

Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura
Habitat arquitetura

30. A family house with dreamy black and white contrast and a stylish three-step wooden terrace

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

31. Refreshing with perfect location and architecture

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

32. A garden house that has traditional and contemporary features – it looks like it belongs in a movie

Haus Weißensee, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Single family home
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

33. Wood, brick and concrete in the structure and green grass around

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

34. A well-designed and glamorous mansion

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style houses
Feldman Architecture

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

35. A gorgeous mansion decorated with stone and wood, with a poolside for parties

Casa Horto OBM 79, Maria Claudia Faro Maria Claudia Faro Tropical style houses
Maria Claudia Faro

Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro
Maria Claudia Faro

36. A versatile structure that combines modern architecture with a garden

Reforma Integral en la urbanización de la Moraleja, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Modern houses
ÁBATON Arquitectura

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

37. A cubic structure with modern architecture set in the heart of lush nature

김병만 한글주택 , 한글주택(주) 한글주택(주) Modern houses
한글주택(주)

한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)
한글주택(주)

38. A chalet complete with modern amenities

"Somewhere in forest", Yurii Hrytsenko Yurii Hrytsenko Mediterranean style houses Wood
Yurii Hrytsenko

Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko
Yurii Hrytsenko

39. Thoroughly elegant!

EXTERIORES, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

40. An American-style wooden house painted white

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style houses Wood White
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect

THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER&#39;S&amp;United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

41. A tasteful modern chalet-style home with French windows, views and a backyard.

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

42. An enviable modern structure

Villa am Rhein – Straßenansicht, Architekturbüro Lehnen Architekturbüro Lehnen Modern houses
Architekturbüro Lehnen

Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen

43. A two-storey home with a complicated structure in the interiors too

Onyx - семейная драгоценность, Irina Derbeneva Irina Derbeneva Modern houses
Irina Derbeneva

Irina Derbeneva
Irina Derbeneva
Irina Derbeneva

44. A sweeping structure with a combination of stone and concrete

Casa em Itu, Mellani Fotografias Mellani Fotografias Modern houses
Mellani Fotografias

Casa em Itu

Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias
Mellani Fotografias
30 wonderful ideas for your terrace
Which of these house designs is your favourite? Answer in the comments.


