10 pictures of modular kitchen in Hyderabad

CENTRAL PYRAMID SKY LIGHT AND GARDEN THEMED INDEPENDENT HOUSE IN HYDERABAD, KREATIVE HOUSE KREATIVE HOUSE Modern kitchen Marble White
Hyderabad, the city of Nizam has seen tremendous transformation in its lifetime. From a city of Nobles and Royalties it evolved to become the city of corporate and commons. The huge and massive architectural marvel that once decorated the land of Nizams was slowly replaced by the multi-storey modern homes. However, whether it is a Haveli or contemporary homes, kitchen is an indispensable part of any home.

Hyderabad is the city famous for its cuisine and is counted in the list of foodie’s paradise. So certainly the food lovers need a comfortable kitchen to cook for the family and friends. Today we have brought for you 10 beautiful pictures of elegant and comfortable modular kitchen in Hyderabad. Even if you are living in the other part of the country, still these amazing kitchens will capture your imagination and inspire you. Have a look!

1. Elegance exemplified

Maddineni Residence, Freelance Designer Freelance Designer Modern kitchen Tap,Cabinetry,Countertop,Plumbing fixture,Property,Sink,Furniture,Kitchen sink,Building,Kitchen
Walnut brown of the cabinets complemented with the cream on the counter-top and walls, patterned ceramic tiles on the floors and the floral tiles running over the walls is breaking the monotony of simplicity and adding vibrancy to an elegant kitchen. The wooden Venetian blinds and diffused lighting from above is stunning.

​2. Sleek and straight

The different shades of grey create magic and make the space fashionably modern. Long cabinet, floor cabinets and the open and close cabinets fit perfectly into the straight space called kitchen. It’s a perfect little comfortable kitchen for the young couple who just moved in the city to make it their home.

3. The warmth of wood

Kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Nothing can match the versatility of wood. The warmth of wood is well matched with the coolness of white. Every space is smartly utilized in this open kitchen to give it the comfort and convenience that every homemaker aspires for.

​4. The white wonder

Kitchen view KREATIVE HOUSE Modern kitchen Marble White Property,Building,Houseplant,Cabinetry,Interior design,Door,Lighting,House,Architecture,Flooring
The free flowing space just sneaks into a pristine white open space and make it an elegant kitchen. It is an amazing way to integrate the space. The modular cabinets extend up to the dining area creating ample storage space. The three pendant lamps in three different colours are popping up clamouring for attention in the predominantly white space.

​5. Collapsible convenience

Kulkarni Project, wynall interiors wynall interiors Modern dining room
The functionality of modular kitchen lies in its comfort and convenience. Beauty and elegance is an added advantage. This integrated kitchen blends with the dining space where the collapsible dining table can be pushed inside when not in use. Pull up and convert it into a kitchen cum dining room or just use it as a service platform.

​6. Floral magic

Modular Kitchen homify Built-in kitchens Plywood Pink modular furniture,Modularkitchen
Show your vibrant personality and fill the boring kitchen with the colours of joy and flowers to make it a vivacious place bubbling with happiness and youthful energy. Cooking will be fun time after a long day in office.


​7. Naturally beautiful

A cozy cottage feel Home., Freelance Designer Freelance Designer Modern kitchen Cabinetry,Wood,Picture frame,Interior design,Houseplant,Building,Floor,Flooring,Real estate,Table
It’s quite innovative and daring way to decorate your kitchen and build it around the live plants. This beautiful kitchen is completed with an island that is used as a dining table. Enjoy cooking and dining right in the middle of nature.

​8. Cute little comfort

Residential-3BHK-2400sft, BNH DESIGNERS BNH DESIGNERS Modern kitchen
U-shaped kitchen is perfect for a small space. Three way cabinets create ample storage space and the space in between them allows for the free movement. Add some drama in the window, like the picture frame window here and dress it up to make it the focal point in otherwise simple and comfortable kitchen.

​9. Mix and match

Modern kitchen in turquoise blue and white combination Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio
We Indians love colours and are always willing to incorporate it in home too. Mix and match the predominantly white kitchen with glass or any other colour of your choice. Trust us you will fall in love with your kitchen filled with life and happiness that the colours will bring into it.

​10. Magnificently majestic

Victorian interiors., Freelance Designer Freelance Designer Modern kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Property,Sink,Furniture,Kitchen stove,Kitchen appliance,Kitchen,Home appliance,Wood
It a big and comfortable kitchen filled with all the comforts and colours of the modern world yet retaining the charm of the bygone era. Textured marble top runs all over the counter and even on the island and complements the colour of the cabinets and window dressings. Cane baskets kept in the open shelves and the grandfather’s clock of the wall instantly grabs all the attention.

A well decorated and organized kitchen is a pleasurable place to cook in. Dress the kitchen windows in style: 9 stunning ways to dress your kitchen windows in style

What do you think about these modular kitchen? Did you find your dream kitchen here? Write to us.


