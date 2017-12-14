A beautiful and modern Hyderabad home

Some homes exude subtle elegance with their thoughtful designs and carefully curated furniture. Today we look through one such home in Hyderabad, designed for Priyanka Modi by Interior Designers and Decorators, Regalia's India Interiors and Infrastructure. This is a very modern and trendy home that maximize the cozy space with tasteful furniture and clean, flowing lines.
From the large entrance door to the wood panelled walls, the room sports a very contemporary design. The grey and white décor stands out for subtle elegance. A black iron grille which serves as a room divider is also a great design element holding the look together. A beautiful chandelier adds grace without overpowering the room. The panting on the wall is another nice touch. The coffee table is modern and quirky.
The rectangular dining room holds a white table and chairs in a modern trendy design. The wood panelled ceiling is the highlight of this room which also sees an interesting chandelier over the table. The light brown patterned floor tiles complement the wooden ceiling. One side of the room is dedicated to serving counters and crockery shelves.
This well designed U-shaped modern kitchen accommodates every necessary amenity within the cozy space. It is a trendy modular kitchen where every surface is well crafted and maximize the available space. There are overhead and below-the-counter cabinets providing sufficient storage.
Subtle colours, subtle lighting and modern furniture define this bedroom. The door is consistent in design with the other doors in the house. The modern laminate wardrobes are almost invisible in a pattern that makes it blend with the walls. A small set of box shelves adorn the wall and holds books as well as curios. A small white bed side table also holds a transparent lampshade that looks very pretty in itself.
On the other side of the classic bedroom we see a wall that is dedicated to the entertainment unit. It is a unique accent wall that seems to have a fabric finish. The shelf below it is sleek and trendy. The drapes are carefully chosen to blend with the bedroom decor and has an additional layer of sheers in white. The false ceiling and concealed lights create a relaxing ambience to this room.
The second bedroom also follows a
modern and trendy decor but is different in design from the first. Here an
accent wall in an eye-catching design is seen behind the bed. Here also the
laminate wardrobes merge with the walls. A plush rug adorns the floor at the
foot of the bed. Bedside tables with interesting table
lamps are also seen on either side of the bed. The false ceiling and concealed
lights are repeated here to create the perfect ambience for a relaxed mood.
flowing for your own home as you join us on yet another amazing home tour.5 tips for a modern and functional kitchen (inspired by this Bangalore design)