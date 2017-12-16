A beautiful and vibrant residence in Bangalore

Good taste is all that is needed to make a home comfortable, functional and beautiful. And this spacious residence in Bangalore is proof of that. Sleek and trendy furniture, warm wooden touches, modern and convenient layouts and bright hues like pink, yellow, and blue make this home a stunner. The bedrooms are especially arresting, with plush textiles, stylish lines and space-saving storage solutions. Read on to know more about this fantastic creation by the interior designers and decorators at Creative Geometry.
Modern soft grey sofas and a bright white environment make the living area look spacious and airy. The wooden beam on the ceiling adds a warm touch, while the cushions look bright and lively. A potted green and a stylish wood and glass coffee table complete the look here.
Dark wooden walls make for a very classy corner here and contrast the white environment nicely. A stylish glass and wooden shelf holds pretty crockery and knickknacks, while the corner shelf holds a golden Buddha statue for a peaceful effect.
Soft grey, white and black come together to make this modular kitchen a classy affair. The gleaming and smooth cabinets paired with a spacious layout make cooking here a dream. Modern appliances add to the comfort factor.
Splashes of bright yellow jazz up this white and wooden bedroom uniquely. The wardrobe has exciting doors and the study station is simple yet elegant. The dark wooden flooring makes for a warm ambiance.
Dark wood and white make the environment of this luxurious bedroom warm, classy and relaxing. Bold magenta stripes of the wooden wardrobe and vibrant stripes on the duvet lend colour and life here. The blue, green and pink cushions are silky and plush.
