Customized interior designs for a spectacular home in Dwarka, New Delhi

Customized furniture is now a trend that has created a loyal fan base. It combines creativity with comfort in a stylish way. The right furniture selection and placement are the keys to pretty interior décor for a home. This house, located in Dwarka sector 19B, New Delhi, and designed by Credence Interio, Interior designers and decorators in New Delhi, is the perfect combination of modern and classy. Let’s take a look at this stylish home.
The interior décor in this home is aesthetically appealing as well as practically useful. Now a day, a neat and clean layout is extremely popular and trendy. With the minimalistic colour theme, the space between the kitchen and dining area is partitioned with a modern design. The unique shelf design in the partition with antique showpieces makes it even more attractive and classy.
In an era of style and technology, this stylish interior decor of the living room makes any home with modern and decorative furniture extremely impressive. This contrast of light and dark colours in the furniture and décor lends a lavish look to the hall. The shelves and wallpaper design texture are crafted with great care. Also, the properly arranged lights make this modern living room, very bright and radiant.
A fun and exciting feeling is usually the focal point for any kid’s bedroom. When it comes to the children’s room, the furniture along with the shelves, cupboards and study table uses a bright colour scheme. This is perfect for kids to make sure they feel that this space is their own. The combination of sky blue, white and wood is an unusual and unique design. Even the bathroom door has been given a new look with the colourful geometrical design. The unique wardrobe design in this classic bedroom for kids, also incorporates shelves within the same unit, which is great for storage, whether it is clothes, books or toys.
The unique colour theme and simple but useful furniture, combined with the bright blue and the white colour make the room cosy and beautiful. A printed curtain design according to the theme is also a key attraction for the kid’s room. To make sure that the room isn’t too crowded, the study table is pushed up against the wall and the closets have been kept small in size.
The designers have used a wonderful theme by including this painting in the interior decor. Painting one side of the wall with a unique and innovative picture in the kid’s room gives positive vibes, which can help them study and fall asleep on time in their bedroom. It will also make kids more energetic and cheerful. Besides, the ceiling designs and shapes in the kid’s room are great additions to the overall fun and exciting theme of the entire room. For more inspiring ideas, take a look at - This Pune residence is a blend of colours and creativity!