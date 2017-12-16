Customized interior designs for a spectacular home in Dwarka, New Delhi

A fun and exciting feeling is usually the focal point for any kid’s bedroom. When it comes to the children’s room, the furniture along with the shelves, cupboards and study table uses a bright colour scheme. This is perfect for kids to make sure they feel that this space is their own. The combination of sky blue, white and wood is an unusual and unique design. Even the bathroom door has been given a new look with the colourful geometrical design. The unique wardrobe design in this classic bedroom for kids, also incorporates shelves within the same unit, which is great for storage, whether it is clothes, books or toys.